Johnny Depp arrived at Cannes on Tuesday for the premiere of his period drama, Jeanne du Barry, which opens the 76th iteration of the annual film festival. His appearance comes on the heels of protests on social media and from members of the movie industry, who believe the actor should not get the red carpet treatment.

A collection of 123 French film industry workers released a joint statement, condemning the festival's choice to celebrate Depp's work. "By rolling out the red carpet to men and women who commit assaults, the festival demonstrates that violence in creative circles can be exercised with complete impunity," the statement read, per Barrons.

On Sunday, journalist Eve Barlow took to Instagram to share a collage of images featuring Depp, Harvey Weinstein and Woody Allen, alongside the captions, "If you support Cannes, you support predators" and "Why does Cannes platform predators?" Additionally, the hashtag #CannesYouNot popped up on Twitter, with protestors slamming the festival's decision to welcome Depp to Cannes.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: (L to R) Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Director Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This will be Depp's first leading role in three years, following a public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard and The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. The actor launched a libel case against the outlet that a U.K. judge threw out, citing multiple cases of Depp acting violently towards Heard.

In 2022, the actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in a defamation suit against Heard, who penned a Washington Post op-ed that insinuated Depp had abused her.

When Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, was asked about including Depp in this year's lineup, he stood by his decision.

"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S.," Frémaux said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: It's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech, and act within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn't be here talking about it… this [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes."

He added that he cares about Depp "as an actor" and has no interest in his trial with Heard.

While director Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry opened the festival on Tuesday, Pixar's Elemental will close Cannes on May 27.