When it comes to The Challenge, Johnny Bananas believes there's nothing like an old-school veteran. After competing on nearly 20 versions of the MTV-born franchise, the reality TV star has encountered his fair share of contestants. But as he prepares to compete in The Challenge: USA this summer, Bananas can't help but notice how things have changed.

"The old-school vets are just a different breed," he exclusively shared with The Messenger. "We're just a different generation. I think it also has a lot to do with how casting used to go back in the day. People weren't just cast because of their looks or because of their loose morals or lack thereof or their desire and willingness to just get drunk and fall into a meaningless showmance."

While that was always part of the equation, Bananas believes the old-school cast members always had so many layers.

Johnny Bananas on 'The Challenge: USA.' Aaron Smith/Paramount

"We weren't just cast as one-trick ponies," he said. "We were multi-dimensional, dynamic, charismatic, confrontational and strategic. A lot was wrapped into each person. You look at a lot of the old-school players and they check so many different boxes. You see a lot of the newer school competitors, and it's like, you're lucky if they check one."

While the common viewer may first look to see if the competitor is athletic, Bananas believes there's so much more to what makes a good cast member.

"Are they funny? Are they strategic? Can they narrate a show? Do they have good sound bites? Do they know how to move and strategize and play the game?" Bananas asked. "A lot of times they don't. It's rare to find those in the new talent. The majority of the people you have coming on now are not there for the love of the game. They're not there to compete. They're there for followers and likes and they're in for clout."

'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 cast with host T.J. Lavin. Jonne Roriz/Paramount

As The Challenge: USA kicks off Thursday night, Bananas will compete against veterans like Cory Wharton, Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal and Amanda Garcia. At the same time, Survivor and Big Brother alumni will make up the majority of the players.

While Bananas wishes veterans like Coral Smith, Evelyn Smith and Mike "The Miz" would consider coming back, he's left walking into the newest show feeling like a rookie.

"We're outnumbered three to one," he said. "And not only that, we're entering a game with very, very capable, very seasoned, very smart, very cunning, very manipulative, very strategic reality television show players."

"I don't watch Big Brother or Survivor, so I didn't know who anybody was," Bananas continued. "However, apparently, they all knew exactly who I was. And they didn't take very long to try and get rid of me."

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in two parts. The first episode airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10/9c and the second part follows on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c on CBS. The season will then air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.