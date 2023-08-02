John Travolta Never Forgot a Line While Filming New Movie ‘Mob Land,’ Says Director (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

John Travolta Never Forgot a Line While Filming New Movie ‘Mob Land,’ Says Director (Exclusive)

‘I was kind of in awe the whole time,’ says first-time director Nicholas Maggio of working with Travolta on the crime drama

Published |Updated
Michael Miller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Travolta in Mob LandSaban Films

John Travolta's still got it.

The Pulp Fiction star, 69, has appeared in nearly 100 on-screen projects throughout his storied 50-plus-year career, and Nicholas Maggio, who directed Travolta's latest movie Mob Land, tells The Messenger the actor hasn't lost a step.

"I never saw him ask for a line," says Maggio, who makes his feature debut with the crime drama. "I never saw him with a script in his hand. He was so prepared."

Mob Land (in theaters Friday) follows Travolta as a local sheriff presiding over a small Southern town "struggling with the ravages of addiction," per the official film synopsis. Travolta's sheriff fights to keep the peace when a desperate local family man "robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law" and incurs the wrath of out-of-town mobsters.

Read More
Mob Land
John Travolta in 'Mob Land'Saban Films

The film also features True Detective star Stephen Dorff, who plays a mafia enforcer sent to investigate the drug robbery. "I credit Stephen for getting the script to John," says Maggio. "I consider myself pretty lucky to be able to have those people act in my film."

While Maggjo describes Dorff as "straightforward" and "no bullsh--," he says Travolta "was a little more interested in why I wanted to make the film, what was important about making it, why he felt the character was important. He was way more interested in the emotional aspect of the film."

In preparing for the role, Maggio says Travolta spent time fleshing out his role, asking "questions beforehand as far as the character was concerned." The first-time filmmaker adds, "He was just so incredibly prepared and so fun to watch...It was just fun to have the caliber of actors and see them do what they do. I was kind of in awe the whole time."

Mob Land, also starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson and Kevin Dillon, hits theaters Aug. 4.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.