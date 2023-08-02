John Travolta's still got it.

The Pulp Fiction star, 69, has appeared in nearly 100 on-screen projects throughout his storied 50-plus-year career, and Nicholas Maggio, who directed Travolta's latest movie Mob Land, tells The Messenger the actor hasn't lost a step.

"I never saw him ask for a line," says Maggio, who makes his feature debut with the crime drama. "I never saw him with a script in his hand. He was so prepared."

Mob Land (in theaters Friday) follows Travolta as a local sheriff presiding over a small Southern town "struggling with the ravages of addiction," per the official film synopsis. Travolta's sheriff fights to keep the peace when a desperate local family man "robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law" and incurs the wrath of out-of-town mobsters.

John Travolta in 'Mob Land' Saban Films

The film also features True Detective star Stephen Dorff, who plays a mafia enforcer sent to investigate the drug robbery. "I credit Stephen for getting the script to John," says Maggio. "I consider myself pretty lucky to be able to have those people act in my film."

While Maggjo describes Dorff as "straightforward" and "no bullsh--," he says Travolta "was a little more interested in why I wanted to make the film, what was important about making it, why he felt the character was important. He was way more interested in the emotional aspect of the film."

In preparing for the role, Maggio says Travolta spent time fleshing out his role, asking "questions beforehand as far as the character was concerned." The first-time filmmaker adds, "He was just so incredibly prepared and so fun to watch...It was just fun to have the caliber of actors and see them do what they do. I was kind of in awe the whole time."

Mob Land, also starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson and Kevin Dillon, hits theaters Aug. 4.