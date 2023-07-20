John Stamos Tried to Quit ‘Full House’ After First Table Read Because a 5-Year-Old Jodie Sweetin Upstaged Him - The Messenger
John Stamos Tried to Quit ‘Full House’ After First Table Read Because a 5-Year-Old Jodie Sweetin Upstaged Him

The actor may raise some eyebrows for a joke he made about his late best friend and co-star, Bob Saget, while a guest on 'Hot Ones'

Ryan Parker
John Stamos immediately called his agent after the first table read for Full House and demanded he get taken off the sitcom — all because a young Jodie Sweetin was getting all the laughs.

The 59-year-old actor was a guest on the most recent episode of Hot Ones, the popular YouTube interview series, where he took a stroll down memory lane, poking fun at how ridiculous he was early in his career.

Explaining to host Sean Evans that even though the classic 1980s-'90s sitcom (and later Netflix series) made him a household name, he "hated" Full House initially and wanted to bounce when he realized the adults were second banana to the kids.

Portrait of the cast of the television program, 'Full House,' (left - right): John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, and David Coulier, c. 1989.
The starring cast of 'Full House,' which ran eight seasons from 1987 to 1995 on ABC.Fotos International/Getty Images
Stamos signed on because the ABC sitcom had been pitched to him as akin to the classic bros' sitcom Bosom Buddies, starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari. So, Stamos said he was confused why so much time had been put into casting child actors to be in the "background" of the adult male trio's antics. He soon found out.

"I was a star coming out of General Hospital, and we sit down, and we started reading — and Jodie Sweetin reads her lines and people are dying laughing," he recalled. "I mean, screaming. I was like, 'What's happening here?' And she was getting comments like 'home run!' They couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her!"

After the read was over, Stamos said he "ran" to a payphone outside the studio and called his agent with an abrupt demand: "Get me the f--- off this show!"

John Stamos on 'Full House'
John Stamos as Uncle Jesse on the classic ABC sitcom 'Full House.'ABC

His agent was able to talk him off the ledge and, even though he "fought it for a long time," Stamos said he finally came around and loved the cast and show, which ran eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The revival Fuller House premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran five seasons.

"It's a beautiful show that we built with sweetness and kindness," he reflected. "There was no central character on that show, I realized. The central character was love."

Stamos also may raise some eyebrows for a little quip he quickly made during the Hot Ones chat, in which he joked his late best friend and Full House co-star, Bob Saget, must have died from eating one of the hotter sauces on the show.

Saget was on the show in 2017. He died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65 from injuries suffered in an accidental blow to the back of his head.

