John Stamos is gearing up to share his life story in his forthcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

"All right, so here's the thing. I finally, truly get it," Stamos began in a voice-over of a video posted to Instagram showing behind-the-scenes footage of the cast of Full House, including the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. "It's more than a show. It's a family. It's everyone's family. For a mom, dad and their 2.3 children – it's their family. Or the last cute kid coming home to an empty house – it's her family. For a widower who turns up the sound a little louder to stave off the silence of his loneliness – it's his family."

He continued: "This struggling little show I fought with every fiber of my being will become a highlight in my career. Full House turns out to be one of the most quintessentially important family shows of the 20th century. This was a show where the central character wasn't any single role. It was love."

The sweet video montage concluded with a shot of the cover of Stamos' memoir, which is set to hit bookshelves in October.

"The essence of a family isn’t defined by its shape, size or color. Family is where you find belonging and connection, and just know, you'll always be part of ours," the Grandfathered alum added in a caption.

Fans and fellow Full House cast members couldn't contain their excitement in the comment section of Stamos' post, with longtime pal and co-star Coulier – who recently launched his Full House Rewind podcast last month – writing, "I love my Full House family so much. And all of you will get to be part of it when you read #IfYouWouldHaveToldMe Great work, @johnstamos Everyone's going to love this! Love you."

A fan added: "I was the girl going home to you all every day, 'latch key kid.' You all were truly the family I grew up with, alongside a very difficult home in real life."

Stamos first announced his memoir in September 2022.

"If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write," Stamos said in a statement via Deadline at the time. "But after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? If You Would Have Told Me is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and f---ups. It's also about home, heart, and healing."