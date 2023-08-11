John Stamos Reveals Cover of Memoir in Video with Behind-the-Scenes ‘Full House’ Footage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

John Stamos Reveals Cover of Memoir in Video with Behind-the-Scenes ‘Full House’ Footage

'If You Would Have Told Me' is set to hit bookshelves in October

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Stamos attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

John Stamos is gearing up to share his life story in his forthcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

"All right, so here's the thing. I finally, truly get it," Stamos began in a voice-over of a video posted to Instagram showing behind-the-scenes footage of the cast of Full House, including the late Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. "It's more than a show. It's a family. It's everyone's family. For a mom, dad and their 2.3 children – it's their family. Or the last cute kid coming home to an empty house – it's her family. For a widower who turns up the sound a little louder to stave off the silence of his loneliness – it's his family."  

He continued: "This struggling little show I fought with every fiber of my being will become a highlight in my career. Full House turns out to be one of the most quintessentially important family shows of the 20th century. This was a show where the central character wasn't any single role. It was love."

The sweet video montage concluded with a shot of the cover of Stamos' memoir, which is set to hit bookshelves in October.

Read More

"The essence of a family isn’t defined by its shape, size or color. Family is where you find belonging and connection, and just know, you'll always be part of ours," the Grandfathered alum added in a caption. 

Fans and fellow Full House cast members couldn't contain their excitement in the comment section of Stamos' post, with longtime pal and co-star Coulier – who recently launched his Full House Rewind podcast last month – writing, "I love my Full House family so much. And all of you will get to be part of it when you read #IfYouWouldHaveToldMe Great work, @johnstamos Everyone's going to love this! Love you."

A fan added: "I was the girl going home to you all every day, 'latch key kid.' You all were truly the family I grew up with, alongside a very difficult home in real life."

Stamos first announced his memoir in September 2022. 

"If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write," Stamos said in a statement via Deadline at the time. "But after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? If You Would Have Told Me is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and f---ups. It's also about home, heart, and healing."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.