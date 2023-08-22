John Rich is giving a round of applause to Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony as they continue making headlines for their music.
In a new interview, the Big & Rich member defended the singers' straightforward approach to songwriting.
"When a guy like myself or Jason or Oliver Anthony — our new buddy who's coming out here now — when guys like us speak the truth in a song, it's done that way on purpose," he told Fox News in an interview published Monday. "It is said in a certain way where, you know, that's the truth. That's a real song."
"That's not something a record label came up with," Rich continued. "That's actually a guy telling you how he feels about it."
Last month, Aldean sparked controversy for his "Try That in a Small Town" music video. Supporters, however, helped make the song go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
As for Anthony, he's finding success on the music charts after detailing his frustrations with the U.S. in his song "Rich Men North of Richmond."
While he's the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs with no prior chart history in any form, Anthony said he doesn't care about fame and recognition.
"I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression," Anthony wrote on Facebook Aug. 17. "These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullsh--. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place."
