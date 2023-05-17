John Refoua, Editor on the ‘Avatar’ Films, Dead at 58

John Refoua, whose work as an editor on Avatar earned him an Oscar nomination, has died. He was 58.

Refoua's wife Serena Bell Refoua shared the news of his death on Facebook, noting that he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months ago.

Refoua's editing career spanned film and television, with credits that included Twin Peaks, Balls of Fury and Olympus Has Fallen. He teamed up with director James Cameron on Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and was working on the third installment before his death.

"Despite the pain and complexities of this aggressive disease, he faced it with courage and grit," his wife wrote. "He continued to work and edit on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 right up to his final weeks."

The editor was a member of the American Cinema Editors organization and awarded a Critics' Choice Award in 2010 for his work on Avatar. Outside of editing, Serena said Refoua loved music, movies, politics and science fiction. "His life's trajectory was quite unique and anything he touched, he made better," she shared. "We will miss his generosity and wisdom."

Refoua is survived by Serena and granddaughter Avery Sophia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Refoua's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.