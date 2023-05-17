John Refoua, Editor on the ‘Avatar’ Films, Dead at 58
The editor earned an Oscar nomination and a Critics' Choice Award for his work on James Cameron's 2009 film
John Refoua, whose work as an editor on Avatar earned him an Oscar nomination, has died. He was 58.
Refoua's wife Serena Bell Refoua shared the news of his death on Facebook, noting that he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, 15 months ago.
Refoua's editing career spanned film and television, with credits that included Twin Peaks, Balls of Fury and Olympus Has Fallen. He teamed up with director James Cameron on Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and was working on the third installment before his death.
"Despite the pain and complexities of this aggressive disease, he faced it with courage and grit," his wife wrote. "He continued to work and edit on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 right up to his final weeks."
- ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Coming to Disney+ in June
- John Cena’s ‘Accidental Run-In’ With Margot Robbie Got Him a ‘Barbie’ Role
- Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf, Courtney Love Cast in David Mamet’s JFK Film ‘Assassination’
- Senior Texas Republican John Cornyn Shuns Trump 2024 Run
- Daniel Cameron Wins GOP Primary for Governor in Kentucky
The editor was a member of the American Cinema Editors organization and awarded a Critics' Choice Award in 2010 for his work on Avatar. Outside of editing, Serena said Refoua loved music, movies, politics and science fiction. "His life's trajectory was quite unique and anything he touched, he made better," she shared. "We will miss his generosity and wisdom."
Refoua is survived by Serena and granddaughter Avery Sophia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Refoua's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment