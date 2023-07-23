John Legend Reveals the First Song He Wrote for Chrissy Teigen at Skincare Line Launch - The Messenger
Entertainment
John Legend Reveals the First Song He Wrote for Chrissy Teigen at Skincare Line Launch

'It's about starting your day right, with your loved one' Legend told a Los Angeles crowd

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
John Legend and Chrissy TeigenStefanie Keenan/Getty Images

John Legend performed a handful of his most beloved songs at an intimate performance Saturday, held at the Westfield Century City Center in Los Angeles in support of his new skincare line, LOVED01.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner played piano while singing "Save Room," "Used to Love You," and others in Westfield's atrium for a ticketed audience, as well as visitors on the higher levels and sidelines who stopped to watch.

"I always dreamt of being a musician," he told the crowd. "I always wanted to be where I am right now, singing in a mall."

Legend added that his actual first time singing in a mall was when he was 15 years old "right outside of Dayton, Ohio."

When that declaration spurred a few people in the crowd to hoot, Legend responded, "We got some Ohioians here. We're everywhere. We like to leave Ohio."

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, and at least three of their four kids were in the audience. Legend gave a shout-out to son Miles between songs, and daughter Luna could be spotted singing along with her dad to "All of Me."

Before singing "Good Morning," Legend proclaimed it the theme song for the new skincare line.

"It's the first song I wrote for Chrissy," he revealed. "It's about starting your day right, with your loved one."

And ahead of an emotional performance of "Ordinary People," Legend shared he originally wrote the 2004 ballad with will.i.am specifically for the Black Eyed Peas. The two worked on the chorus together, but after thinking on it for a couple days, Legend texted Will and asked to have the song.

"I'm glad I kept it for myself," he shared. The song won him a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal in 2006.

LOVED01 was available to purchase at a pop-up adjacent to the performance. Per its description, it is "crafted to moisturize, nourish, and uplift melanin-rich skin." Products currently retail for $10-15.

