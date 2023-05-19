The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    John Cena’s ‘Accidental Run-In’ With Margot Robbie Got Him a ‘Barbie’ Role

    Cena told Robbie that he would do "whatever you guys need" for the upcoming film 'Barbie.'

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

    It's good to know people on the inside. During a run-in with Margot Robbie, the star of the upcoming film Barbie, John Cena put his hat in the ring for a role and landed himself the gig.

    The actor broke down his appearance in the highly anticipated film during an appearance on Today earlier this week. Cena explained that he was filming Fast X right across the street from Barbie and bumped into Robbie, whom he he worked with on 2021's The Suicide Squad.

    "I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie.' And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure,'" he recounted.

    Read More

    Cena is not the only underwater creature in the film. Dua Lipa is appearing as a mermaid as well, alongside an A-list roster of actors, including Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon.

    Gosling, who plays Ken, gave audiences a sneak peek of what to expect once these dolls come to life.

    “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy,” the actor said during an interview at CinemaCom in April.  “It was like I was living my life, and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

    Barbie hits theatres on July 21.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.