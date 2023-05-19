John Cena’s ‘Accidental Run-In’ With Margot Robbie Got Him a ‘Barbie’ Role

It's good to know people on the inside. During a run-in with Margot Robbie, the star of the upcoming film Barbie, John Cena put his hat in the ring for a role and landed himself the gig.

The actor broke down his appearance in the highly anticipated film during an appearance on Today earlier this week. Cena explained that he was filming Fast X right across the street from Barbie and bumped into Robbie, whom he he worked with on 2021's The Suicide Squad.

"I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie.' And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure,'" he recounted.

Cena is not the only underwater creature in the film. Dua Lipa is appearing as a mermaid as well, alongside an A-list roster of actors, including Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon.

Gosling, who plays Ken, gave audiences a sneak peek of what to expect once these dolls come to life.

“I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy,” the actor said during an interview at CinemaCom in April. “It was like I was living my life, and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

Barbie hits theatres on July 21.