Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66

The Irish-born hairdresser, who ran the salon at Bergdorf Goodman and styled the likes of Princess Diana and Martha Stewart, has died of blood cancer

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Barrett attends the Bergdorf Goodman celebration of Fashion’s Night Out on Sept. 10, 2009 in New York CityJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Barrett, a renowned celebrity hairstylist who worked with the likes of Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton and Martha Stewart, has died. He was 66.

The Irish-born hairdresser and salon owner died of blood cancer, his close friend and health proxy Julianne Jaffe told WWD, as the John Barrett Salon confirmed the news on his Instagram.

"John lit up any room that he walked into with his charm, wit and candor," the tribute read. "His superhuman talent was his ability to make anyone who sat in his chair feel like the most beautiful person in the world."

"He lived by the phrase, 'It's not just about the hair, it's about the care,'" the statement continued. "He cared with great passion for his beloved family, friends, salon and staff."

Read More

Candace Bushnell shared a photo of herself in Barrett's chair to her Instagram Story, writing that she's "heartbroken." Stewart told WWD, "John was a good friend and a fantastic hairdresser. We will miss him sorely."

After growing up in Limerick, Ireland, Barrett moved to London in the 1970s, where he learned his trade. He also spent some time in Los Angeles before settling down in New York City in the '90s.

Barrett was most known for running the penthouse salon space at Bergdorf Goodman for more than 20 years before he opened the John Barrett Salon on East 57th St in 2019.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.