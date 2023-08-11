Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66

John Barrett, a renowned celebrity hairstylist who worked with the likes of Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton and Martha Stewart, has died. He was 66.
The Irish-born hairdresser and salon owner died of blood cancer, his close friend and health proxy Julianne Jaffe told WWD, as the John Barrett Salon confirmed the news on his Instagram.
"John lit up any room that he walked into with his charm, wit and candor," the tribute read. "His superhuman talent was his ability to make anyone who sat in his chair feel like the most beautiful person in the world."
"He lived by the phrase, 'It's not just about the hair, it's about the care,'" the statement continued. "He cared with great passion for his beloved family, friends, salon and staff."
Candace Bushnell shared a photo of herself in Barrett's chair to her Instagram Story, writing that she's "heartbroken." Stewart told WWD, "John was a good friend and a fantastic hairdresser. We will miss him sorely."
After growing up in Limerick, Ireland, Barrett moved to London in the 1970s, where he learned his trade. He also spent some time in Los Angeles before settling down in New York City in the '90s.
Barrett was most known for running the penthouse salon space at Bergdorf Goodman for more than 20 years before he opened the John Barrett Salon on East 57th St in 2019.
