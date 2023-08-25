Joe Rogan Believes the World Would Be a Better Place If ‘People Really Lived Like Christians’
The comedian and podcast host bonded with Hulk Hogan over religion and singer Oliver Anthony during a conversation on Thursday's episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience'
The most viral song in America has Joe Rogan on a righteous path.
During a conversation with guest Hulk Hogan on Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host showed Hogan a clip of Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," which came out of obscurity but went on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
"People are freaking out trying to attack and figure out what's wrong with him, like, 'This guy's probably got a shady past,'" Rogan said. "Can't people just ever just appreciate someone's thing that they put out there? Can't they just appreciate that?"
The song has been lauded by its supporters for its defense of the working class, while criticizing the "obese milkin' welfare."
Since becoming a viral sensation, Anthony's background has become a point of controversy. On his YouTube account, a 48-video playlist called "Videos that make your noggin get bigger" includes 9/11 conspiracy theories as well as multiple videos from controversial conservative author Jordan Peterson.
Rogan, however, wasn't concerned about any of that.
"When someone puts out a beautiful song like that, you should go, 'That's a beautiful song,'" he continued. "Just enjoy it. Why can't we just enjoy things?"
As he and Hogan, a devout Christian, continued their conversation, Rogan argued that more people should start leaning into religion.
"If people really lived liked Christians," he said, "it'd probably be a better place for most folks."
Hogan was in agreement and even urged listeners to join him on Sundays at his church in Florida, which inspired Rogan.
"There's a bunch of power in a bunch of people getting together to agree that they're there to be a better person in the eyes of God," Rogan said. "There's something very powerful about that."
