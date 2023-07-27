Joe Rogan Says Jason Aldean Song Not ‘The Greatest’ But Defends Singer Against Outrage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Joe Rogan Says Jason Aldean Song Not ‘The Greatest’ But Defends Singer Against Outrage

Rogan spoke out about the controversy surrounding the music video for Aldean's song 'Try That in a Small Town'

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Rogan and Jason AldeanMichael S. Schwartz/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Joe Rogan (sort of) came to Jason Aldean's defense about the recent controversy regarding the music video for the country singer's song "Try That in a Small Town."

"People are upset at the Country Music Channel," Rogan said on his podcast, referring to the Budweiser-esque backlash the CMT received for pulling the video.

"I'm not saying that's the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people who are upset about that song is so strange," Rogan said, citing "hundreds" of rap songs that are "infinitely worse and also enjoyable" which don't receive complaints. While he references the past criticism the rap industry has received, Rogan says it's not about "old stuff" but about new music.

Read More

He also mentioned "wild rock songs" and "a lot of wild s--t" in music that have not drawn ire. Rogan also said he thinks there was "nothing racial about the lyrics."

Critics counter that the country superstar's song, which includes lyrics about gun ownership, has messaging that could be construed as a call to violence.

They have also noted that the music video was filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee.

Aldean called accusations against the song and video "meritless" and "dangerous."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.