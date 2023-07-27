Joe Rogan (sort of) came to Jason Aldean's defense about the recent controversy regarding the music video for the country singer's song "Try That in a Small Town."

"People are upset at the Country Music Channel," Rogan said on his podcast, referring to the Budweiser-esque backlash the CMT received for pulling the video.

"I'm not saying that's the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people who are upset about that song is so strange," Rogan said, citing "hundreds" of rap songs that are "infinitely worse and also enjoyable" which don't receive complaints. While he references the past criticism the rap industry has received, Rogan says it's not about "old stuff" but about new music.

He also mentioned "wild rock songs" and "a lot of wild s--t" in music that have not drawn ire. Rogan also said he thinks there was "nothing racial about the lyrics."

Critics counter that the country superstar's song, which includes lyrics about gun ownership, has messaging that could be construed as a call to violence.

They have also noted that the music video was filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee.

Aldean called accusations against the song and video "meritless" and "dangerous."