Joe Manganiello Makes First Appearance Since Sofia Vergara Split - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Joe Manganiello Makes First Appearance Since Sofia Vergara Split

The former couple announced their split nearly a month ago, after tying the knot in 2015

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking the first time he's been seen since he and Sofia Vergara announced their divorce.

The Spider-Man actor opted for casual workout attire as he carried Bubbles, the pup he and Vergara once shared. He was noticeably not wearing a wedding ring, according to the photos published by People.

His appearance comes nearly a month after he and the Modern Family alum shared that they were going their separate ways.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement to Page Six on July 17.

Read More

Two days later,  TMZ reported that Manganiello had officially filed for divorce. According to the outlet, Manganiello's lawyer Laura Wasser cited irreconcilable differences in the filing and confined there was a prenup in place.

Vergara asked the court to uphold the prenup earlier this month in her own filing. They both asked to split up their assets, including jewelry and artwork, in addition to the money they both made before and after their marriage.

The former couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after six months of dating, and tied the knot in November 2015. In June, they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.