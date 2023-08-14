Joe Manganiello Makes First Appearance Since Sofia Vergara Split

Joe Manganiello stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking the first time he's been seen since he and Sofia Vergara announced their divorce.

The Spider-Man actor opted for casual workout attire as he carried Bubbles, the pup he and Vergara once shared. He was noticeably not wearing a wedding ring, according to the photos published by People.

His appearance comes nearly a month after he and the Modern Family alum shared that they were going their separate ways.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement to Page Six on July 17.

Two days later, TMZ reported that Manganiello had officially filed for divorce. According to the outlet, Manganiello's lawyer Laura Wasser cited irreconcilable differences in the filing and confined there was a prenup in place.

Vergara asked the court to uphold the prenup earlier this month in her own filing. They both asked to split up their assets, including jewelry and artwork, in addition to the money they both made before and after their marriage.

The former couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after six months of dating, and tied the knot in November 2015. In June, they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.