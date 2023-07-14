Joe Jonas stopped by KIIS network's Will & Woody for the Drive Home radio show this week and shared one of his most embarrassing moments.

The father of two was reflecting about reaching a point in his life "where you can remember the last time you sh– your pants." He then revealed he pooped himself on stage four years ago.

"I've been able to work through it — a lot of therapy," he said. "Let's just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."

It wasn't a substantial poop, just a "light one," but it was enough for "a mid-wardrobe sh– change during the set." He changed into a fresh pair of pants halfway through the show and said he was worried fans would notice and realize he pooped on stage.

"But it was all in my head. It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought," Jonas pointed out.

Though he didn't reveal which 2019 show the incident occurred at, fans are combing through Jonas Brothers' performance videos in an attempt to find which show Jonas swapped trousers mid-way through.

And apparently, he's not the only musician this has happened to.

"It's happened to many artists," Jonas said. "I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

The singer is currently on tour with his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, promoting their new album, The Album. The trio just released a K-Pop song collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER titled, "Do It Like That."