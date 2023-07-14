Joe Jonas stopped by KIIS network's Will & Woody for the Drive Home radio show this week and shared one of his most embarrassing moments.
The father of two was reflecting about reaching a point in his life "where you can remember the last time you sh– your pants." He then revealed he pooped himself on stage four years ago.
"I've been able to work through it — a lot of therapy," he said. "Let's just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."
It wasn't a substantial poop, just a "light one," but it was enough for "a mid-wardrobe sh– change during the set." He changed into a fresh pair of pants halfway through the show and said he was worried fans would notice and realize he pooped on stage.
- 5 Jonas Brothers Secrets Revealed — Including ‘Wicked’ Auditions, Therapy Sessions and Sibling Rivalry
- Franklin Jonas on ‘Joining the Family Business’ and Why He Identifies With the Rats of NYC (Exclusive)
- Danielle Jonas Says She ‘Feels Less Than’ Sisters-in-Law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra
- Bear Grylls Wants to Work With Priyanka Chopra Jonas on ‘Running Wild’: ‘In the Right Time, It Will Happen’ (Exclusive)
- Danish Rider Jonas Vingegaard Wins the Tour de France for 2nd Straight Year
"But it was all in my head. It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought," Jonas pointed out.
Though he didn't reveal which 2019 show the incident occurred at, fans are combing through Jonas Brothers' performance videos in an attempt to find which show Jonas swapped trousers mid-way through.
And apparently, he's not the only musician this has happened to.
"It's happened to many artists," Jonas said. "I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."
The singer is currently on tour with his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, promoting their new album, The Album. The trio just released a K-Pop song collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER titled, "Do It Like That."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment