Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family Channel

Former Full House star Jodie Sweetin is expressing her dismay after it was announced that her newest film, Craft Me a Romance, will air on the Great American Family channel — where her former co-star Candace Cameron Bure has a contract.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter published a statement from Sweetin that detailed her disappointment that her romance film — which follows an owner of an arts and crafts store whose rival demands that she sell her business or risk her store closing — was sold to a channel like Great American Family, which is known for its "family-oriented" values and its goal of portraying "traditional marriage" as opposed to LGBTQ+ relationships and characters.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said in the statement. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

Sweetin also expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ family by announcing that "any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

Back in April 2022, Cameron Bure announced that she would not continue to work with the Hallmark channel, with whom she had collaborated for over a decade, and would instead be moving to Great American Media (where she would also hold an executive position in addition to appearing on-screen).

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal back in November 2022, Cameron Bure said that she was influenced by the company's Christian values.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." Cameron Bure said. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

The channel announced this week that Craft Me a Romance will air Sept. 16.