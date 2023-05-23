Jodi Benson, Who Voiced the Original Ariel, Defends ‘Little Mermaid’ Lyrics Changes: ‘You’ve Got to Have Growth’

The original Ariel has the new Ariel's back. Jodi Benson, who lent her voice to the underwater icon in 1989's The Little Mermaid, defended the choice to modernize lyrics in the upcoming live-action film.

"We're talking about starting our [voiceover] sessions in '86 [for the original film]. It's 2023, so we have to grow, we have to learn, we have to be aware of our surroundings," Benson told Entertainment Weekly while attending the film's premiere on Friday.

Kiss the Girl and Poor Unfortunate Souls both underwent lyric changes with an eye towards underlying consent and empowering Ariel more. While discussing the updates with Vanity Fair, composer Alan Menken explained that there had been complaints Kiss the Girl insinuates Prince Eric could "force" himself on the mermaid.

Menken added, "We have some revisions in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice."

Fans of the original flick can expect more than lyrics tweaks - there will also be three brand-new songs added to the mix. Among them is Scuttlebutt, a rap penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina) and Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs). Miranda called the musical number "accidental art," featuring a Caribbean melody and "tangents inside of tangents."

The Little Mermaid hits theatres on May 26.