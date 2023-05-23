Jodi Benson, Who Voiced the Original Ariel, Defends ‘Little Mermaid’ Lyrics Changes: ‘You’ve Got to Have Growth’

The original Ariel has the new Ariel's back. Jodi Benson, who lent her voice to the underwater icon in 1989's The Little Mermaid, defended the choice to modernize lyrics in the upcoming live-action film.
"We're talking about starting our [voiceover] sessions in '86 [for the original film]. It's 2023, so we have to grow, we have to learn, we have to be aware of our surroundings," Benson told Entertainment Weekly while attending the film's premiere on Friday.
Kiss the Girl and Poor Unfortunate Souls both underwent lyric changes with an eye towards underlying consent and empowering Ariel more. While discussing the updates with Vanity Fair, composer Alan Menken explained that there had been complaints Kiss the Girl insinuates Prince Eric could "force" himself on the mermaid.
Menken added, "We have some revisions in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice."
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Meets Original Ariel Voice Actress Jodi Benson at Premiere
- ‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud Deletes Twitter After ‘Little Mermaid’ Comments
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast and Character Guide
- All the Differences Between the Animated and Live-Action Versions of ‘The Little Mermaid’
- Every Disney Live-Action Remake Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Fans of the original flick can expect more than lyrics tweaks - there will also be three brand-new songs added to the mix. Among them is Scuttlebutt, a rap penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina) and Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs). Miranda called the musical number "accidental art," featuring a Caribbean melody and "tangents inside of tangents."
The Little Mermaid hits theatres on May 26.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment
- ‘Top Chef’ Stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Share What Sets Them Apart From Other Cooking Competition Shows: ‘We’re Real’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gary Kent, Actor and Inspiration for Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dead at 89Entertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Feature 60-Person Dance Number to Dua Lipa Track, Mark Ronson TeasesEntertainment
- What Influencers Are Saying on Social Media About Target’s Decision to Pull Pride Month MerchEntertainment
- The Internet Is Swooning Over Ariel and Eric’s Chemistry in ‘The Little Mermaid’Entertainment
- 7 Shows Like ‘Citadel’ to Watch if You Like Spy Action ThrillersEntertainment