Joaquin Phoenix and Filmmaker Todd Haynes Team Up for NC-17 Gay Romance Film

Joaquin Phoenix's new project is sure to make viewers blush.

Filmmaker Todd Haynes revealed he's been developing a script with Phoenix, "based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me," as he discussed his upcoming projects with IndieWire at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

"We hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It's a gay love story set in 1930s LA," said Haynes, noting that he shares writing credit with Phoenix and Jon Raymond.

(Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

The director also revealed that the project "will be an NC-17 film," explaining, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going 'no, let's go further.'"

Additionally, Haynes is reuniting with Mildred Pierce star Kate Winslet on an upcoming HBO project. "All I can do is just keep hunkering down and committing to each project," he shared.

Haynes is currently at Cannes to premiere his latest film May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The acclaimed director is known for such films as Velvet Goldmine, Far from Heaven and Carol.

Meanwhile, Phoenix most recently starred in A24's Beau Is Afraid from Ari Aster, and he's been filming his DC followup Joker: Folie à Deux with writer/director Todd Phillips and co-star Lady Gaga.