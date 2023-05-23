The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Joaquin Phoenix and Filmmaker Todd Haynes Team Up for NC-17 Gay Romance Film

    The director described the project as "a gay love story set in 1930s LA" while discussing his upcoming projects at Cannes

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Joaquin Phoenix's new project is sure to make viewers blush.

    Filmmaker Todd Haynes revealed he's been developing a script with Phoenix, "based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me," as he discussed his upcoming projects with IndieWire at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

    "We hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It's a gay love story set in 1930s LA," said Haynes, noting that he shares writing credit with Phoenix and Jon Raymond.

    Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
    (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
    Read More

    The director also revealed that the project "will be an NC-17 film," explaining, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going 'no, let's go further.'"

    Additionally, Haynes is reuniting with Mildred Pierce star Kate Winslet on an upcoming HBO project. "All I can do is just keep hunkering down and committing to each project," he shared.

    Haynes is currently at Cannes to premiere his latest film May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The acclaimed director is known for such films as Velvet Goldmine, Far from Heaven and Carol.

    Meanwhile, Phoenix most recently starred in A24's Beau Is Afraid from Ari Aster, and he's been filming his DC followup Joker: Folie à Deux with writer/director Todd Phillips and co-star Lady Gaga.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.