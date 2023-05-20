The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’

    'I want this to resolve because I love both sides,' the comedian told The Messenger.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Trainor and Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

    Jo Koy is optimistic that the Writers Guild of America strike is nearing an end, and a resolution will "happen soon."

    The stand-up comedian spoke about the labor dispute to The Messenger Friday at the Tiffany Haddish & She Ready Foundation's Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars in Los Angeles.

    Guild members — which include television, movie, news, radio and online writers — walked out May 2 after failing to reach an agreement on pay and work rules with the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

    The action brought several productions to a halt.

    Read More

    Koy insisted: "There's enough for everybody" in the industry.

    "There's an endless buffet, bro," added Koy, who attended the foundation event with his son, niece and nephew. "One thing I don't like to see are some of my peers and my closest friends in the biz not working."

    He emphasized: "I want it to be resolved. I want this to resolve because I love both sides. I know we can make it work. It will happen soon."

    Writers are battling for better treatment and pay for their contributions to the multibillion-dollar industry. The labor action comes 15 years after the Writers Guild's last labor dispute, which ended in early 2008.

    Key asks from the Guild in the dispute include increased minimum pay across the board, viewership-based residuals, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence to write or rewrite scripts.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.