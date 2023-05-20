Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’

Jo Koy is optimistic that the Writers Guild of America strike is nearing an end, and a resolution will "happen soon."

The stand-up comedian spoke about the labor dispute to The Messenger Friday at the Tiffany Haddish & She Ready Foundation's Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars in Los Angeles.

Guild members — which include television, movie, news, radio and online writers — walked out May 2 after failing to reach an agreement on pay and work rules with the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The action brought several productions to a halt.

Koy insisted: "There's enough for everybody" in the industry.

"There's an endless buffet, bro," added Koy, who attended the foundation event with his son, niece and nephew. "One thing I don't like to see are some of my peers and my closest friends in the biz not working."

He emphasized: "I want it to be resolved. I want this to resolve because I love both sides. I know we can make it work. It will happen soon."

Writers are battling for better treatment and pay for their contributions to the multibillion-dollar industry. The labor action comes 15 years after the Writers Guild's last labor dispute, which ended in early 2008.

Key asks from the Guild in the dispute include increased minimum pay across the board, viewership-based residuals, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence to write or rewrite scripts.