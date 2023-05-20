Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’

Jo Koy is optimistic that the Writers Guild of America strike is nearing an end, and a resolution will "happen soon."
The stand-up comedian spoke about the labor dispute to The Messenger Friday at the Tiffany Haddish & She Ready Foundation's Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars in Los Angeles.
Guild members — which include television, movie, news, radio and online writers — walked out May 2 after failing to reach an agreement on pay and work rules with the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
The action brought several productions to a halt.
- The 2023 Writers’ Strike: What It Means To You
- Every TV Show Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
- EXCLUSIVE: How Erin Foster Is Supporting the Writers Strike With Kristen Bell and Adam Brody
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3
- Why Kelly Clarkson Is Covering Her Staff’s Salaries Out of Pocket: ‘She Understands Everyone Has Families’
Koy insisted: "There's enough for everybody" in the industry.
"There's an endless buffet, bro," added Koy, who attended the foundation event with his son, niece and nephew. "One thing I don't like to see are some of my peers and my closest friends in the biz not working."
He emphasized: "I want it to be resolved. I want this to resolve because I love both sides. I know we can make it work. It will happen soon."
Writers are battling for better treatment and pay for their contributions to the multibillion-dollar industry. The labor action comes 15 years after the Writers Guild's last labor dispute, which ended in early 2008.
Key asks from the Guild in the dispute include increased minimum pay across the board, viewership-based residuals, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence to write or rewrite scripts.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment