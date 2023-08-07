J.K. Rowling's presence has been nixed from the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle for what they called her "hateful" views on the transgender community.

In a May blog post, a MoPOP employee explained why the museum has chosen to remove references to the author in their Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic gallery. The employee, who is transgender and self-describes as a "Harry Potter ex-fanatic," called out Rowling's "bigotry and othering of those that don't fit into the standard wizarding world."

The post noted, "For the time being, the Curators decided to remove any of her artifacts from this gallery to reduce her impact. It's not a perfect solution, but it's what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices."

The move to wipe Rowling from MoPOP is getting an extra surge of attention on Twitter Monday, after The Rowling Library, a fan hub for the author, tweeted a rebuttal of the decision.

"Imagine having the privilege to direct a museum and being so foolish as to want to erase from history the people you don't agree with," the account wrote on Aug. 5.

J.K. Rowling at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

MoPOP's blog post noted that Rowling's views on the trans community can be seen, among other places, in the 2020 book Troubled Blood, which features a serial killer who dresses in women's clothing to dupe victims. "It ends up being an entire novel of thinly veiled transphobic scare tactics," the MoPOP employee said.

MoPOP has chosen to keep artifacts from the Harry Potter world on display, with the museum employee noting the film's stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all been outspoken allies of the trans community.

For years, Rowling has faced criticism for her views on the transgender community. However, in the 2023 podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, she told listeners, "You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly."