J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Over ‘Hateful’ Views on Transgender Community
A Museum of Pop Culture employee penned a blog post calling out Rowling's views on the transgender community
J.K. Rowling's presence has been nixed from the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle for what they called her "hateful" views on the transgender community.
In a May blog post, a MoPOP employee explained why the museum has chosen to remove references to the author in their Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic gallery. The employee, who is transgender and self-describes as a "Harry Potter ex-fanatic," called out Rowling's "bigotry and othering of those that don't fit into the standard wizarding world."
The post noted, "For the time being, the Curators decided to remove any of her artifacts from this gallery to reduce her impact. It's not a perfect solution, but it's what we were able to do in the short-term while determining long-term practices."
The move to wipe Rowling from MoPOP is getting an extra surge of attention on Twitter Monday, after The Rowling Library, a fan hub for the author, tweeted a rebuttal of the decision.
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max Series
- Daniel Radcliffe Addresses a Potential Harry Potter TV Show Cameo
- How the ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Can Fix What the Films Got Wrong
- Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying, Magical Dress Has ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Freaking Out
- Johns Hopkins Says It Pulled Lesbian Definition from Its LGBTQ Glossary After Backlash
- Egyptian Authorities Accuse Dutch Museum of ‘Falsifying History’ While Featuring Beyoncé and More in ‘Afrocentric’ Exhibit
"Imagine having the privilege to direct a museum and being so foolish as to want to erase from history the people you don't agree with," the account wrote on Aug. 5.
MoPOP's blog post noted that Rowling's views on the trans community can be seen, among other places, in the 2020 book Troubled Blood, which features a serial killer who dresses in women's clothing to dupe victims. "It ends up being an entire novel of thinly veiled transphobic scare tactics," the MoPOP employee said.
MoPOP has chosen to keep artifacts from the Harry Potter world on display, with the museum employee noting the film's stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all been outspoken allies of the trans community.
For years, Rowling has faced criticism for her views on the transgender community. However, in the 2023 podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, she told listeners, "You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment