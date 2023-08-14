After the Jonas Brothers teased drop-ins by popular surprise guests ahead of their weekend at Yankee Stadium to kick off The Tour, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas delivered with Jimmy Fallon.
It seems The Tonight Show host was just as excited as the thousands of fans at the stadium as he led the crowd in a massive group rendition of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."
"Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour," Fallon captioned a backstage-view video on Twitter. "And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."
When he first surprised guests by coming on stage after the show's intermission to introduce Joe, Nick and Kevin for their second act, Fallon was met with thunderous applause from the audience and announced that he had come prepared with his own boombox.
As Fallon danced around the stage singing the 2004 tune, his cross-body boombox at his side, he continuously brought fans into the performance, pointing the microphone out as the many voices sang along and held their flashlights in the air.
While discussing the group's ambitions for the tour, and specifically the inaugural weekend at Yankee Stadium, Nick Jonas told Variety the surprise would be "a combination of different things that don't necessarily include us. In other words, I will be excited to be watching this moment from backstage and seeing how the audience reacts."
The Tour will consist of the Jonas Brothers playing material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album, worldwide over 90 performance dates.
