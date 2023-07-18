Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. Reveal Their Failed Audition Stories for ‘The Holiday’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. Reveal Their Failed Audition Stories for ‘The Holiday’

The film's director, Nancy Meyers, told both actors that they were 'not a perfect fit' for 'The Holiday'

Thea Glassman
Jimmy Fallon, Robert Downey Jr.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

It's hard to imagine The Holiday without Jude Law doing his Mr. Napkin Head bit for Cameron Diaz and Jack Black flirting with Kate Winslet in Blockbuster, but — for a split second — two other actors thought they might have nabbed those leading-man parts.

During a recent sit down with Howard Stern, Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon revealed that they filled in as readers while director Nancy Meyers was auditioning roles for her beloved 2006 rom-com. Despite the fact that Black and Law were seemingly shoo-ins for the roles, the actors thought they might still have a chance.

"We both got called in just as seat-fillers and we saw each other," Downey Jr. recounted. "Jack Black is getting his part and Jude Law is definitely getting my part, but [Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals, and we're sitting there going, 'It's about to happen for us.'"

Things went awry when Downey Jr. tried to do a British accent for the role and he was promptly shut down. "Winslet said, 'That is the worst British accent I've ever heard in my life,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'I’ll check out now but I'm taking the gummy bears from the minibar.'"

Fallon, meanwhile, was eager to nab Black's part and even quipped that he would have done it for half the price.

Meyers, the duo recounted, gently let them both down, saying, "This was great. It's just not a perfect fit. It's not a perfect fit."

The story has a happy ending: The Holiday went on to gross a staggering $205,850,169 at the box office with its intended leads, and, it's safe to say, Fallon and Downey Jr. are both doing just fine.

