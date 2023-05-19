The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Weekend Concert in Charleston

    "Growing old is not for sissies," wrote the 'Margaritaville' singer as he shared he was in the hospital for "issues that needed immediate attention."

    Charmaine Patterson
    Erika Goldring/Getty Images

    Jimmy Buffett has postponed a tour stop after announcing he was in the hospital.

    The singer-songwriter shared a lengthy message for his fans via social media, revealing that he was hospitalized in Boston and had to cancel an upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina, originally slated for Credit One Stadium on Saturday.

    "Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond," the "Come Monday" singer's statement began. "These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time."

    Quoting the famed author, Buffett wrote, "'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'"

    Buffett, who is currently on his Second Wind Tour, explained, "I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to go to Charleston.

    "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he continued, adding, "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

    Addressing his Charleston fans, he wrote, "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

    He concluded and thanked his supporters "for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

    The tweet also included a statement that the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert that was set for Saturday in Charleston would be rescheduled.

    "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced."

