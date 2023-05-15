The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Alexis Gale Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

    Earlier this month, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

    Published
    Mike Vulpo
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Jimmie Allen's estranged wife Alexis Gale is looking towards the future.

    Despite an ongoing divorce, the expectant mom celebrated Mother's Day weekend by announcing the sex of her upcoming third child. 

    "My baby boy," she wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday with a black-and-white photo of an ultrasound. "Happy Mother's Day." 

    Gale, who is already a mom to two daughters, first announced she was expecting another child in April. At the same time, she revealed her marriage to Allen was coming to an end.

    "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Jimmie & I have made the decision to separate," she wrote on social media April 21. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

    The pair said they plan to work together on co-parenting their children as they navigate the next steps in their relationship.

    "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another," both continued in a joint statement. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

    One week after their announcement, Allen and Gale filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

    In the middle of his divorce, Allen is also facing a lawsuit from his former manager, who is suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her during a work trip in May 2021. 

    Though he denied the allegations, Allen claimed that their relationship was consensual. 

    "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years," Allen told The Messenger in a statement. "During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely." 

    He continued: "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

    Since the lawsuit surfaced, Allen has been suspended by his music label, BBR Music Group, and was pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup in June.

