Jimmie Allen Countersues Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault
Entertainment.
Jimmie Allen Countersues Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

The country star said in a press release that he levied the counterclaims to 'protect my reputation'

Published
Charlotte Phillipp
Singer Jimmie Allen performs on Day 3 of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country at Regusci Winery on April 27, 2023 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Jimmie Allen is countersuing two women who recently made claims of sexual assault against him.

In documents filed Thursday in a Nashville federal court, the country singer formally responded to the lawsuits from the two separate women. One suit claims that he assaulted an unnamed woman on his management team multiple times over a period of 18 months. The second suit claims that he secretly recorded himself assaulting a different woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Allen denied both of the claims, countersuing on the grounds that the woman who filed the first suit defamed him, and that the second illegally took his cellphone.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen wrote in a press release.

In the first suit, Allen's lawyers argued that the statements made by the anonymous Jane Doe "caused great damage to Allen, including impairment of his reputation and standing in the community, personal humiliation, and
mental anguish and suffering."

Back in May, Variety broke the news of the first lawsuit, and published quotes from the unnamed management team member.

"I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic," she said to the outlet, adding that she remembered Allen saying, "I’ve been thinking about this for so long."

Allen's lawyers claimed that the woman's statements were "deliberate, intentional, malicious and willful."

In the counterclaim for the second suit, also reported on by Variety, Allen's lawyers claim that the woman had consented to recording the "encounter" and that she took his phone "without permission." Additionally, lawyers accused the woman of "conversion," which is similar to theft and involves a person taking someone else's property.

In his statement, Allen wrote that the "false allegations" have caused him to lose "a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities."

"I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he wrote in the statement. "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me."

"These false allegations have also not only harmed me," he continued, "but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."

