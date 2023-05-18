Jimmie Allen Apologizes to His Children After Cheating on Estranged Wife Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is asking for forgiveness.

Less than a week after filing for divorce from his wife Alexis Gale, the country music singer offered an apology to his family.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair," he wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

Allen also shared a message to his two daughters he shares with Gale, as well as his son from a previous relationship.

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father," he wrote. "I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

In his latest Instagram post, the former American Idol contestant also acknowledged the struggles he faced in the spotlight.

"This business takes so much from you," Allen wrote. "It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

But now, Allen says he's ready to work on himself as his family prepares to grow.

"I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it," he said. "Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed."

Nearly one month ago, Allen and Gale surprised their followers when they announced their separation in a joint statement. When sharing the personal news, the couple also confirmed they are expecting another child later this year.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," both shared in the statement. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."