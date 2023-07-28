Jimmie Allen is gearing up for his latest endeavor: a comedy tour.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!" the country singer announced on Instagram Thursday, referencing the name of the limited tour. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure sign up with your email via link in bio to receive the latest news and how to win tix."

Though he did not go into detail as to where the three shows will take place, fans in the comments section are already hoping that the "Down Home" singer will make a stop in their respective towns.

Allen's announcement comes as he faces sexual assault lawsuits from multiple women.

In documents filed earlier this month in a Nashville federal court, the country singer formally responded to the lawsuits, one of which claims that he assaulted an unnamed woman on his management team multiple times over a period of 18 months.

The second suit claims that he secretly recorded himself assaulting a different woman, identified as Jane Doe 2, in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Allen has denied both of the claims, countersuing on the grounds that the woman who filed the first suit defamed him, and that the second illegally took his cellphone.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen wrote in a press release. "I've taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help."

He continued: "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."