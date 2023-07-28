Jimmie Allen Announces ‘I Said What I Said’ Comedy Tour Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jimmie Allen Announces ‘I Said What I Said’ Comedy Tour Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

'All shows are invite only,' the country singer said of his three-night comedy tour planned for October

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jimmie Allen attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jimmie Allen is gearing up for his latest endeavor: a comedy tour.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!" the country singer announced on Instagram Thursday, referencing the name of the limited tour. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure sign up with your email via link in bio to receive the latest news and how to win tix."

Though he did not go into detail as to where the three shows will take place, fans in the comments section are already hoping that the "Down Home" singer will make a stop in their respective towns. 

Allen's announcement comes as he faces sexual assault lawsuits from multiple women. 

Read More

In documents filed earlier this month in a Nashville federal court, the country singer formally responded to the lawsuits, one of which claims that he assaulted an unnamed woman on his management team multiple times over a period of 18 months. 

The second suit claims that he secretly recorded himself assaulting a different woman, identified as Jane Doe 2, in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Allen has denied both of the claims, countersuing on the grounds that the woman who filed the first suit defamed him, and that the second illegally took his cellphone.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen wrote in a press release. "I've taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help."

He continued: "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.