Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale File for Divorce

Country music star Jimmie Allen and his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, are getting divorced.

The former American Idol contestant filed papers in Williamson County, Tenn., on April 28, according to court documents obtained by People and Entertainment Tonight. Two hours later, Gale filed paperwork of her own. Both cited irreconcilable differences, according to the outlets.

The "Best Shot" singer asked for joint custody of the couple's two children, Zara James and Naomi Bettie, while his estranged wife asked to be named the primary residential parent, though she noted that she wants Allen to have "reasonable parenting time." Additionally, Gale asked for child support and alimony, per the documents.

The "Down Home" singer announced that he and his wife of three years were separating – and expecting their third baby – in a statement posted to Instagram on April 21.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

He continued: "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

News of the couple's divorce filings comes shortly after Allen's former manager (identified in a lawsuit as "Jane Doe") sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her during a work trip in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy-nominated singer's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021.

Though he denied the allegations, Allen claimed that their relationship was consensual. Variety was the first to report the news.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years," Allen told The Messenger in a statement on Friday. "During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

He continued: "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."