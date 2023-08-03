One of two women who accused country singer Jimmie Allen of sexual assault has filed a motion to dismiss the singer's countersuit that was filed in July.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 2, claimed in a June filing that Allen had recorded their sexual encounter without her permission in a Las Vegas hotel room in July 2022.

That August, Allen formally responded to the lawsuit, counterclaiming that the woman had consented to recording the encounter and that she took his phone "without permission." Allen's lawyers also accused the woman of "conversion," which involves a person taking someone else's property, similar to theft.

Now, Jane Doe 2's lawyers are arguing that Allen does not have a legal claim against her, according to documents filed in Tennessee on Tuesday, The Messenger can confirm. People was first to report the news.

The docs reportedly claim that even if Allen's phone was taken by his accuser as he alleges, it was to turn it in to police as evidence. The documents also claim that Allen allegedly committed a crime first and that a perpetrator cannot sue a victim.

Allen denied the allegations made by Jane Doe 2, as well as an unnamed woman on his management team who alleged he assaulted her multiple times over a period of 18 months. She was the first to file a lawsuit against Allen in May.

"As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business," Allen wrote in a July press release.

"I've taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he continued. "For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me."

Allen's statement concluded: "These false allegations have also not only harmed me. But have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."

The Messenger has reached out to Allen's reps for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.