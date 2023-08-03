Jillian Michaels has some thoughts about popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, the Fitness App creator opened up about the highly-sought-out trend — especially among celebrities —and gave her two cents on why people should think twice before using this method for weight-loss.

"Do you know why people use Semaglutide (an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus)? Because there is a hormone," said Michaels, who has recently partnered with iTOUCH Wearables to create her own line. "Something that mimics a hormone in your body that regulates appetite, cravings and delays gastric emptying. So it messes with the appetite center in your brain to make you feel less hungry. What are you going to do? Eat less. And it delays gastric emptying, making you feel fuller for longer."

But there's a problem, said Michaels.

"You have a host of negative side effects which exist on [the] website," the Keeping It Real podcast host said. "We've got potential thyroid cancer, pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney issues, loss of vision, nausea, vomiting, heart palpitations."

"You run the risk of all of those health issues, and if you don't experience the more serious ones, I promise you'll feel like s---," she continued. "I've yet to meet the person who didn't feel like s--- when they were on that drug."

"I'm telling you that if we can find a way to get you to eat a little bit less every single day with a step goal that we could beat the rate of Ozempic and have nothing but upside on the side effects," Michaels, who recently launched a second podcast Back in the Saddle with Jillian and Janice. "And guess what? By changing these habits, we would have a permanent solution."

"My opinion is that it isn't worth it," she concluded.

Taking the drug is not without its consequences. As The Messenger previously reported, the European Medicines Agency and U.K. health officials are investigating weight loss drugs for their risk to mental health, after some patients have reported suicidal thoughts.

Also, in the Ozempic trial for the pill form of the drug, about 80% of people who took the higher-dosed pills to reduce body weight experienced gastrointestinal issues, while 13% felt altered skin sensations including tingling. Side effects were also common in people who took the drugs for diabetes, 13% of whom had to stop taking the medication due to adverse reactions.