Jillian Michaels Explains Why She Married Wife DeShanna Minuto 3 Times — and Why She Would Say ‘No’ to a 4th (Exclusive)
'The running joke is, I married this woman three f--king times because everybody knows I never wanted to get married,' Michaels tells The Messenger
The saying "third time's a charm" could not ring more true for Jillian Michaels.
Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, the Fitness App creator explained why she and her wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto, decided to tie the knot three times — and why she's not planning a fourth wedding anytime soon.
"So we legally got married at the courthouse. So I call that wedding one," the Keeping It Real podcast host shared. "Then we had to postpone the wedding because of everything that was going on in our lives with my back. And then she had a health crisis in her family."
The pair got in engaged in November 2021 before legally tying the knot at a Miami courthouse in June 2022.
Michaels continued, "Last year, that's the one in Africa. So our honeymoon was planned. But then because we had to postpone our wedding in Venice, our friends arranged the ceremony with the Indian tribes... The running joke is, I married this woman three f--king times because everybody knows I never wanted to get married. And now it's like we got married three times."
So the big question: Is there a fourth wedding/celebration in the works?
"F--k no," said Michaels, who has recently partnered with iTOUCH Wearables to create her own line.
In June, the duo wed for the third time at one of eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. Both wearing Dolce and Gabbana gowns, Michaels said that while Minuto picked out her dress, she did have a say in the color.
"I knew she was wearing white and I was like, 'I don't really want to wear a white.' I never saw myself in a white dress," she explained. "It just wasn't me either. So I was like, 'Oh, I like black.' And black is like, my favorite color to wear. I want to wear black. And she's like, 'You can't wear black.'"
"Then her mom actually got on my side and was like, 'Just let her wear black.' Once her mom got behind it, she was like, 'All right, f--k it, you can wear black, but only if I pick the dress,'" Michaels further noted. "So I was like, 'All right, that's fine.' So she ended up picking hair for both of us. And that's kind of what ended up happening."
