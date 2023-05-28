Jewish Groups Protest Against Roger Waters Concert in Frankfurt
Waters is currently under investigation by Berlin police for appearing on stage earlier this month in a Nazi-like costume
A variety of Jewish groups held a protest rally prior to musician Roger Waters' Frankfurt concert on Sunday, accusing the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism.
Rogers is currently under investigation by Berlin police for appearing on stage earlier this month carrying a fake rifle and wearing a black leather coat with a red armband reminiscent of the garb of an SS officer in Nazi Germany, a costume he says was “quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice and bigotry in all its forms."
Local authorities had tried to prevent Rogers' Frankfurt concert from taking place, but the musician was able to successfully challenge the maneuver and keep the date.
- Berlin Police Investigating Roger Waters for Possible Incitement Over Concert Outfit
- Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Says Nazi-Reminiscent Costume at Berlin Show Was ‘Clearly’ Anti-Fascist Statement
- Roger Waters’ German Shows Incite Controversy With Nazi-Esque Imagery
- Beyoncé’s Dad, Mathew Knowles, Weighs in on Possible New Destiny’s Child Album
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
Adding to the controversy surrounding the Frankfurt date, the concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, which was the site where thousands of Jews were rounded up and deported to concentration camps by Nazis in 1938.
“Against this historical background, the concert should not have taken place under any circumstances,” said Sacha Stawski, a member of the Frankfurt Jewish community and head of the group Honestly Concerned that helped organize the protests told the Associated Press.
“His words and imagery spread Jew-hatred and are part of a trend: to normalize Israel-hatred under the protection of freedom of speech or art,” Elio Adler, the head of the Jewish group WerteInitiative, additionally told the outlet.
Waters made a statement on Twitter Saturday refuting the charges of antisemitism leveled against him. “I have spent my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it," he noted, adding that he was the victim of a "politically motivated" smear campaign.
The Berlin performance has "attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles," he added.
He stressed that his parents "fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Britney Spears Thinks Sons’ Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline May ‘Help Mend’ Relationship: Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up: ‘Things Are Mutual Between Us’Entertainment
- Carrie Underwood ‘Cannot Wait’ to Join Guns N’ Roses on Tour This SummerEntertainment
- Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to HawaiiEntertainment
- Everything to Know About a Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 and Possible SpinoffsEntertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine HartEntertainment
- Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in L.A. Case, Says District AttorneyEntertainment
- Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones with ‘And Just Like That’ CameoEntertainment
- Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in PrisonEntertainment
- Adidas Drops Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Private Arbitration Seeking $75 MillionEntertainment
- Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo VacationEntertainment