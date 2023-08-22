Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker

'I'm so content and full of joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final,' the singer previously wrote on social media

Mike Vulpo
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker enjoy a family vacation to Mexico.Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is ready to expand her family one more time.

The country singer announced she is pregnant and expecting her fourth baby with husband Eric Decker in 2024.

"Good morning," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday while debuting her baby bump on a hotel balcony. Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" also played in the background confirming it was indeed a pregnancy announcement.

Jessie — who is already a mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5 — has been thinking about having another kid. Last year, the Kittenish founder provided a glimpse into her mindset. 

"I've been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of, 'Is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?'" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so content and full with joy with our 3, but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final. I was a total NO up until recently."

Jessie continued, "The kids have been asking for a baby sister. It's a battle and heavy on my mind lately."

For Eric, he was open to having more kids after refusing to get a vasectomy. But whatever happened, he vowed to be the best husband for Jessie.

"Fundamentally, we have a good foundation of love, trust and respect," Eric told People in July 2022. "We throw kids into the mix, but our relationship itself is just that, we love each other, we respect each other. We wanna be with each other and like each other."

