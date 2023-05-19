Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’

Jessie J is a mom!
The "Bang Bang" singer announced the arrival of her first baby, a boy, on Friday; she did not disclose who the child's father is.
"A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "The feeling is indescribable."
She added, "I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]."
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son’s First Birthday with Family Photos
- Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC
- Rihanna Nearly Bares All in Maternity Photos from First Pregnancy: ‘Embracing Motherhood Like a G’
- ‘Bachelor’ Alum Emily Ferguson Welcomes Baby with NHL Star Husband William Karlsson
- ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Maya Vander Welcomes ‘Rainbow Baby’ Emma Reign
She told fans that she and her newborn "are both doing great," adding, "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."
Continued Jessie J, "I am so grateful phew *happy tears*."
She ended by thanking fans for their support.
"For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued support. I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready."
On Jan. 6, Jessie J — who shared in November 2021 that she had a miscarriage — revealed that she was pregnant again, posting an Instagram montage of her showing off her baby bump. She added ultrasound photos and clips of her dancing with her belly.
She wrote in the caption, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me."
The Grammy nominee continued, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."
She later announced that she was expecting a boy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment