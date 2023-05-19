The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jessie J Welcomes First Baby, Says Her ‘Whole Life Changed’

    "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real," Jessie J said of welcoming her first child, a baby boy.

    Charmaine Patterson
    Jo Hale/Redferns

    Jessie J is a mom!

    The "Bang Bang" singer announced the arrival of her first baby, a boy, on Friday; she did not disclose who the child's father is.

    "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "The feeling is indescribable."

    She added, "I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]."

    She told fans that she and her newborn "are both doing great," adding, "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."

    Continued Jessie J, "I am so grateful phew *happy tears*."

    Jessie J birth
    Jessie J birth Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

    She ended by thanking fans for their support.

    "For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued support. I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready."

    On Jan. 6, Jessie J — who shared in November 2021 that she had a miscarriage — revealed that she was pregnant again, posting an Instagram montage of her showing off her baby bump. She added ultrasound photos and clips of her dancing with her belly.

    She wrote in the caption, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me."

    The Grammy nominee continued, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

    She later announced that she was expecting a boy.

