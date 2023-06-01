Jessie J Says Childbirth Did Not Go to Plan, But Still ‘Everything I Wanted’

Jessie J learned that becoming a mother doesn't always go as planned.

However, the "Price Tag" singer hasn't let that stop her from being happy with her new bundle of joy after she welcomed her first child last month.

She detailed her experience with giving birth in a relatable video shared on Instagram Thursday. The clip showed a very pregnant Jessie rocking a hospital gown while holding her baby bump and dancing.

"I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth," she began her caption, adding, "Strict food, the Epi-No, yoga, swimming, hypno-birthing methods. I had a TENS machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication."

Jessie also noted that she decided to embrace things being "completely different" than she initially thought.

"BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused," she wrote. "I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction."

"When people asked me, 'So what's your birth plan?' I said, 'I am open to surrendering to the safest way for my baby boy to arrive,'" the new mom continued.

Jessie's plan indeed went in another direction when she had a scan just a few days shy of reaching her 40-week mark. "He was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long," she shared.

"I did everything to try and turn him for two months, but he said, 'Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door,'" she explained.

Shortly after, she was told that a C-section would be the "safest" way for her to give birth, and she took her Instagram video just "five minutes before I went down to surgery."

Added the singer: "I went into active labour the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy."

In the end, Jessie said that despite the unpredictable setbacks, "I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that's all that matters."