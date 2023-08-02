Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac may have made headlines for their meme-worthy red carpet moments (who can forget that iconic arm sniff?) but it turns out their friendship has hit a little pause.
Chastain, who starred alongside Isaac in the 2021 drama miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that the intensity of their project hit hard.
"I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," she said. "We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much 'I love you, I hate you' in that series."
- Wanna Read like Isaac from ‘Heartstopper’? We’ve Got Your Book List
- Why Sarah Jessica Parker Never Had Nude Scenes on ‘Sex and the City’
- TikTok Star Allison Kuch and NFL Player Isaac Rochell Reveal Sex of Their Baby
- Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo: ‘I Am in the Scene’
- Who Is Spider-Man 2099? Everything to Know About Oscar Isaac’s ‘Spider-Verse’ Character
The actress hinted at the intensity of the duo's dynamic while she was promoting the series, telling The Today Show that they got under each other's skin.
"We've been friends for more than half our lives and we know so much about each other," she recounted. "So we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything. We can almost read each other's minds but also means we could hurt each other really strongly. In the scenes, we would know how to get to the other one."
Chastain added that she would hit Isaac's trigger point by noting before they started shooting that the house was messy and asking why he hadn't cleaned it. "He was like, 'Grr,'" she said. "We know how to dig in."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment