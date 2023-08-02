Jessica Chastain Reveals Friendship with Oscar Isaac Took a Turn After ‘Scenes from a Marriage’  - The Messenger
Jessica Chastain Reveals Friendship with Oscar Isaac Took a Turn After ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ 

Chastain, who starred alongside Isaac in the 2021 drama miniseries, said that their friendship has 'never quite been the same'

Thea Glassman
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie “Scenes From a Marriage” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac may have made headlines for their meme-worthy red carpet moments (who can forget that iconic arm sniff?) but it turns out their friendship has hit a little pause.

Chastain, who starred alongside Isaac in the 2021 drama miniseries Scenes from a Marriage, revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that the intensity of their project hit hard.

"I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," she said. "We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much 'I love you, I hate you' in that series." 

The actress hinted at the intensity of the duo's dynamic while she was promoting the series, telling The Today Show that they got under each other's skin.

"We've been friends for more than half our lives and we know so much about each other," she recounted. "So we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything. We can almost read each other's minds but also means we could hurt each other really strongly. In the scenes, we would know how to get to the other one."

Chastain added that she would hit Isaac's trigger point by noting before they started shooting that the house was messy and asking why he hadn't cleaned it. "He was like, 'Grr,'" she said. "We know how to dig in."

