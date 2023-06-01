The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have ‘7th Heaven’ Reunion at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere

    Published |Updated
    Meg Vick and Glenn Garner
    Jessica Biel reunites with her 7th Heaven onscreen sister Beverley Mitchell at the season 2 premiere of Cruel Summer in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023 (Freeform/Frank Micelotta) Frank Micelotta/Freeform

    The Camden sisters are together again and partying like it's 1999.

    At Wednesday's Season 2 premiere of Freeform's Cruel Summer, the show's executive producer Jessica Biel reunited with her 7th Heaven onscreen sister, Beverley Mitchell, on the Y2K-themed red carpet.

    Biel played eldest sister Mary Camden with Mitchell as middle child Lucy on the WB show about a Protestant minister's family, which premiered in 1996 and ran for 11 seasons before its 2007 finale on The CW.

    Also in attendance at the premiere was Lance Bass, who appeared in a 2000 episode of 7th Heaven, entitled "Who Do You Trust?" The *NSYNC artist made out with Mitchell in the episode, which saw the teen characters cheating on their significant others.

    Lance Bass, Cruel Summer
    Lance Bass attends the season 2 premiere of Freeform's Cruel Summer in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023 Freeform/Frank Micelotta

    Other notable guests from the '90s included Tori Spelling, Mario Lopez, Jason Behr, and Matthew and Andy Lawrence.

    Season 2 of Cruel Summer follows Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Luke (Griffin Gluck) through three timelines surrounding Y2K as their childhood friendship becomes a love triangle that ultimately ends in tragedy.

    The first two episodes of Cruel Summer Season 2 air June 5 at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform, before switching to its 10 p.m. timeslot.

