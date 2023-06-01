Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have ‘7th Heaven’ Reunion at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere

The Camden sisters are together again and partying like it's 1999.

At Wednesday's Season 2 premiere of Freeform's Cruel Summer, the show's executive producer Jessica Biel reunited with her 7th Heaven onscreen sister, Beverley Mitchell, on the Y2K-themed red carpet.

Biel played eldest sister Mary Camden with Mitchell as middle child Lucy on the WB show about a Protestant minister's family, which premiered in 1996 and ran for 11 seasons before its 2007 finale on The CW.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Lance Bass, who appeared in a 2000 episode of 7th Heaven, entitled "Who Do You Trust?" The *NSYNC artist made out with Mitchell in the episode, which saw the teen characters cheating on their significant others.

Lance Bass attends the season 2 premiere of Freeform's Cruel Summer in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023 Freeform/Frank Micelotta

Other notable guests from the '90s included Tori Spelling, Mario Lopez, Jason Behr, and Matthew and Andy Lawrence.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer follows Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood) and Luke (Griffin Gluck) through three timelines surrounding Y2K as their childhood friendship becomes a love triangle that ultimately ends in tragedy.

The first two episodes of Cruel Summer Season 2 air June 5 at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform, before switching to its 10 p.m. timeslot.