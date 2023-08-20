Jessica Alba Teases The Honest Company’s Next Chapter ‘As a Mother of Young Women’ (Exclusive)
'Their needs are so different than even my needs when I was younger,' the actress exclusively tells The Messenger of her children
Jessica Alba knows all about making the most of a moment.
Inspired by the birth of her first daughter Honor in 2008, Alba founded wellness brand The Honest Company in 2012, motivated by her desire to find safe, eco-friendly products for moms and newborns alike.
By February 2022, according to CNBC, the company was valued at $550 million.
Far from a brand that only sells baby products — "A small part of our business was the diapers and wipes," Alba exclusively tells The Messenger, "but that part ended up just getting so much press" — the company produces everything from makeup kits and body oils to supplements and serums.
As her children get older — Honor is now 15 and has been joined by sister Hazel, 12, and brother, Hayes, 5 — Alba is thinking about where The Honest Company goes next.
"I definitely draw on my experience as a mother of young women who are growing," she says. "Their needs are so different than even my needs when I was younger. To be able to have a company that can show up for them and be relevant for them is important."
- Why Jessica Alba Refuses to Let Her Daughters Fall Victim to ‘TikTok Terminology’ (Exclusive)
- Jessica Alba Says Her Kids Make Fun of Her for Liking Hip-Hop: ‘That’s Dad Music’ (Exclusive)
- Lisa Rinna Teases ‘Next Chapter’ of Her Life After Reportedly Joining ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 3 (Exclusive)
- ‘OutDaughtered’ Couple Adam and Danielle Busby Say More Children Aren’t ‘Off the Table’ (Exclusive)
- How Danielle Jonas Leaned on Kevin Jonas During ‘Really Hard’ Health Journey (Exclusive)
- What’s next for FTX and SBF? Regulators, lawsuits and an unraveling of the company’s Gordian knot.
The actress also preaches the importance of "showing diversity" and answering the question, "What does beauty look like today versus when I was growing up?"
One of the answers to that question involves the growing inclusion of young men in the beauty sphere.
"Men love beauty products, too," Alba notes. "It's not just women and there's skincare and there's all kinds of people that can be represented as far as a beauty, wellness and household company that shows up for people."
Alba, who also co-hosts the new Roku Channel home renovation series Honest Renovations alongside Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis, is also keen on paying things forward on a larger scale. When asked about advice for hopeful entrepreneurs who might be scared about taking the leap, Alba suggests not to think about it as a leap at all.
"It can be overwhelming to try and think of the end goal and we always forget that it takes 100 steps to get to the end," she shares. "And actually, the journey of getting there is what life is about, right?"
Alba also breaks it down even more granularly, suggesting to literally write down answers to questions such as, "What makes me happy? What won't feel depleting? What will bring me joy that I can put something into and it will give it back to me tenfold?"
"Dedicate a week [and say], 'I'm going to do five minutes a day of writing this down,'" she continues. "I think you'll find what that thing you want to do is and it will be easier for you to clearly go after it."
Honest Renovations is available to stream now on Roku Channel.
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment