Jessica Alba Teases The Honest Company’s Next Chapter ‘As a Mother of Young Women’ (Exclusive)

Jessica Alba knows all about making the most of a moment.

Inspired by the birth of her first daughter Honor in 2008, Alba founded wellness brand The Honest Company in 2012, motivated by her desire to find safe, eco-friendly products for moms and newborns alike.

By February 2022, according to CNBC, the company was valued at $550 million.

Far from a brand that only sells baby products — "A small part of our business was the diapers and wipes," Alba exclusively tells The Messenger, "but that part ended up just getting so much press" — the company produces everything from makeup kits and body oils to supplements and serums.

Jessica Alba poses in the evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

As her children get older — Honor is now 15 and has been joined by sister Hazel, 12, and brother, Hayes, 5 — Alba is thinking about where The Honest Company goes next.

"I definitely draw on my experience as a mother of young women who are growing," she says. "Their needs are so different than even my needs when I was younger. To be able to have a company that can show up for them and be relevant for them is important."

The actress also preaches the importance of "showing diversity" and answering the question, "What does beauty look like today versus when I was growing up?"

One of the answers to that question involves the growing inclusion of young men in the beauty sphere.

"Men love beauty products, too," Alba notes. "It's not just women and there's skincare and there's all kinds of people that can be represented as far as a beauty, wellness and household company that shows up for people."

Alba, who also co-hosts the new Roku Channel home renovation series Honest Renovations alongside Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis, is also keen on paying things forward on a larger scale. When asked about advice for hopeful entrepreneurs who might be scared about taking the leap, Alba suggests not to think about it as a leap at all.

"It can be overwhelming to try and think of the end goal and we always forget that it takes 100 steps to get to the end," she shares. "And actually, the journey of getting there is what life is about, right?"

Alba also breaks it down even more granularly, suggesting to literally write down answers to questions such as, "What makes me happy? What won't feel depleting? What will bring me joy that I can put something into and it will give it back to me tenfold?"

"Dedicate a week [and say], 'I'm going to do five minutes a day of writing this down,'" she continues. "I think you'll find what that thing you want to do is and it will be easier for you to clearly go after it."

Honest Renovations is available to stream now on Roku Channel.