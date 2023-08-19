Why Jessica Alba Refuses to Let Her Daughters Fall Victim to ‘TikTok Terminology’ (Exclusive)
The 'Honest Renovations' co-host shared that, as her two daughters get older, they have conversations surrounding TikTok and Instagram
In an ever-changing social media landscape, Jessica Alba is just trying to figure it all out.
The actress and co-host of Roku Channel's Honest Renovations shares three children with husband Cash Warren — daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 5 — and as they get older, Alba exclusively told The Messenger about how they navigate the intersection of social media and the real world.
"Our kids have a dialogue around mindfulness and mental health," Alba said. "They articulate certain words, and they self-diagnose a lot. There's a lot of chatter about this. We have to not allow a TikTok terminology to make their minds up and to diagnose what something is."
Easier said than done, sure, but Alba and Warren are proactive.
"We always try and say, 'Actually, this is what this means, and this is what that really means,'" she explained. "You can't be completely educated through algorithms on TikTok and Instagram and what your friends are saying."
Alba said that requires "a constant communication with them and checking in with them and seeing how they're feeling." The disconnect, she argued, isn't confined to whatever Hollywood bubble Alba and her kids might find themselves in. "I think that's no matter who you are or where you live," she said.
- Jessica Alba Teases The Honest Company’s Next Chapter ‘As a Mother of Young Women’ (Exclusive)
- Jessica Alba Says Her Kids Make Fun of Her for Liking Hip-Hop: ‘That’s Dad Music’ (Exclusive)
- The ‘Bachelor’ Instagram Influencer Is Over, Now It’s All About TikTok (Exclusive)
- Ashley Tisdale Takes Social Media Breaks on the Weekends, Admits TikTok Can Cause ‘Anxiety’ (Exclusive)
- ‘Big Brother’ Star Jessica Graf Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Cody Nickson
- Why Sarah Jessica Parker Never Had Nude Scenes on ‘Sex and the City’
That's a lesson that also plays out on her new home-renovation show Honest Renovations, where Alba and co-host Lizzy Mathis travel the country renovating homes for six different deserving families.
During the process, Alba and the design team frequently drew inspiration from her own home.
"I think, for me, a lot of the design choices that I was trying to incorporate or implement are ones that I already applied to my house," she said. "So it was just being able to make it work for them and the functionality of their space."
Dealing with the team of contractors wasn't always seamless, but Alba and Mathis eventually made it work.
"A lot of times we would have a design idea, and then we would say, 'We want it like this, and we want it laid like that.' And they kind of do what they know," she explained. "So if you're asking them to do something that's outside of what they've ever done before, you have to show them. And then they'll be like, 'OK great, now we get it. We'll re-do it the right way, we understand what you're asking now.' So we did enjoy being hands-on throughout the process."
Honest Renovations is available to stream now on Roku Channel.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66Entertainment
- Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Selling Michael K. Williams Deadly Fentanyl-Laced DrugsEntertainment
- Prince William Apologizes for Not Attending Women’s World Cup Final in Video MessageEntertainment
- Stalker Who Repeatedly Showed Up at Anderson Cooper’s Door Sentenced to 30 Days in JailEntertainment
- Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las VegasEntertainment
- NASCAR Champion Tony ‘Smoke’ Stewart Mourns Teammate Ashlea Albertson After Road Rage AccidentEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Sets an Unusual New Box Office RecordEntertainment
- Quavo Releases First Album Since Migos Bandmate and Nephew Takeoff’s DeathEntertainment
- ‘Barbie Botox’ Beauty Trend Targets This Unexpected Body PartEntertainment
- Alice Cooper Details How He Stopped Addiction from ‘Killing’ HimEntertainment
- Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Video of Herself at 25: ‘No Surgery’Entertainment
- Johnny Depp Reacts to Alice Cooper’s Idea to Remake ‘War of the Roses’ with Amber HeardEntertainment