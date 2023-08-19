In an ever-changing social media landscape, Jessica Alba is just trying to figure it all out.

The actress and co-host of Roku Channel's Honest Renovations shares three children with husband Cash Warren — daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 5 — and as they get older, Alba exclusively told The Messenger about how they navigate the intersection of social media and the real world.

"Our kids have a dialogue around mindfulness and mental health," Alba said. "They articulate certain words, and they self-diagnose a lot. There's a lot of chatter about this. We have to not allow a TikTok terminology to make their minds up and to diagnose what something is."

Easier said than done, sure, but Alba and Warren are proactive.

"We always try and say, 'Actually, this is what this means, and this is what that really means,'" she explained. "You can't be completely educated through algorithms on TikTok and Instagram and what your friends are saying."

Jessica Alba with her daughters in an Instagram photo. Jessica Alba/Instagram

Alba said that requires "a constant communication with them and checking in with them and seeing how they're feeling." The disconnect, she argued, isn't confined to whatever Hollywood bubble Alba and her kids might find themselves in. "I think that's no matter who you are or where you live," she said.

That's a lesson that also plays out on her new home-renovation show Honest Renovations, where Alba and co-host Lizzy Mathis travel the country renovating homes for six different deserving families.

Honest Renovations with Jessica Alba The Roku Channel

During the process, Alba and the design team frequently drew inspiration from her own home.

"I think, for me, a lot of the design choices that I was trying to incorporate or implement are ones that I already applied to my house," she said. "So it was just being able to make it work for them and the functionality of their space."

Dealing with the team of contractors wasn't always seamless, but Alba and Mathis eventually made it work.

"A lot of times we would have a design idea, and then we would say, 'We want it like this, and we want it laid like that.' And they kind of do what they know," she explained. "So if you're asking them to do something that's outside of what they've ever done before, you have to show them. And then they'll be like, 'OK great, now we get it. We'll re-do it the right way, we understand what you're asking now.' So we did enjoy being hands-on throughout the process."

Honest Renovations is available to stream now on Roku Channel.