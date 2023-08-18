This month marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — just don't expect Jessica Alba's kids to care.

In an exclusive conversation with The Messenger, the co-host of Roku Channel's Honest Renovations opened up about the pop culture disparities between herself and daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 5.

"Every 20-year gap, it feels like, 'Oh gosh, it's all going to hell in a handbasket, this rock 'n' roll thing!' You know?" Alba said about parents and their kids. "And then it's, 'This hip-hop thing.' Hip-hop is 50 years old, and I feel old as hell. My kids [say], 'Wait, that's, like, Dad music.' [And I feel]: 'Oh my God, this is the foundation of all of our happiness!'"

Alba shares her three children with her husband of 15 years, Cash Warren, and while she admitted that she sometimes struggles to impress her kids with her music taste, she also acknowledged that it's not exactly a new phenomenon.

"When you were a kid, your grandparents — if you did have grandparents growing up or elders — they were like, 'Ugh, kids these days!'" she joked. "And then when they were teenagers, their grandparents were like, 'Oh my gosh, you guys have no idea what we went through in the 1900s!'"

Alba co-hosts Honest Renovations alongside Lizzy Mathis, the founder of The Cool Mom Co., who told The Messenger about her parenting struggles of a more geographical variety.

"I'm from Detroit, I'm from the Midwest," Mathis said. "I went to school in Chicago at Northwestern, and I ended up moving to New York. My husband is from the South. He's from Alabama. So, being in L.A. is different. It just feels different. It's just not the same as the Midwest. For us, we are constantly thinking about that with our kids. How do we raise them with the same sort of foundation that we were raised with?"

In addition to navigating their own lives, Alba and Mathis are busy impacting others on their new show. Honest Renovations finds the duo renovating six different homes of deserving families across the country, which is a job that Alba took very seriously.

"It's not just like we're hired hosts that are doing the most and doing cheesy TV stuff, which is fine, and there's a place for that," Alba said. "But we're really getting into trying to figure out how to make these families' lives better through home design and home renovation and helping them and, in kind of a therapeutic way, get through a challenge that they're facing in this life, getting underneath it and really trying to come up with lasting solutions."

Honest Renovations is available to stream now on Roku Channel.