Jesse Williams never underestimates the power of confidence. Whether experiencing the world as a student, teacher or parent, the Grey's Anatomy star learned that self-esteem and a willingness to engage with others can lead to great success.

So as he continues raising daughter Sadie, 9, and son Maceo, 8, with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, the actor is delighted to see his own children discovering their passions that light up their convictions.

"They've been attending various camps this summer — engineering, basketball, soccer, sailing — and they're teaching me about what they're learning," he exclusively shared with The Messenger. "It's incredible to see their confidence grow and witness their understanding of how things work. As a parent, it's amazing to watch their building blocks solidify."

And while his kids explore various activities, Williams is partnering with Crest and Oral-B to share the importance of oral care supplies for back-to-school season.

"I remember how difficult it is for young people to deal with insecurity and lack of confidence in school while drawing attention to themselves," he said. "This organization has been raising awareness about something we often take for granted: the simple act of brushing our teeth."

Read on for more of Williams — including how he's reliving his childhood today and his device-free summer pastimes with his kids — in The Messenger's new interview series, My Ideal Weekend, where we catch up with beloved stars about the thoughts, memories, interests and activities that help fuel (and refuel) their lives and work.

Jesse Williams enjoys a trip to Iceland. Jesse Williams/Instagram

His perfect start to the weekend

Spending time with my kids, perhaps going to the beach, taking a refreshing leap into the water and not having them burst into my room at 6 a.m. Enjoying the kind of summer I've been having—being close to nature and the water and maybe even going sailing with them. Just being with family and friends and taking it easy.

Favorite weekend treat

Food. Something really indulgent and fattening.

His most memorable weekend

That's a tough one to answer on the spot. Taking my kids and their cousins out on a boat, sailing for the weekend in Maine, sleeping on the boat and being responsible for every aspect of that schooner. Being out in nature, self-reliant, teaching them those skills and disconnecting from all devices.

Last dream he remembers

I've read headlines about a new invention in Japan that records dreams for later access. Dreams are so fleeting. I can't remember much, but perhaps riding a bike through a physically impossible house.

Jesse Williams snaps a selfie from a tropical vacation. Jesse Williams/Instagram

Current soundtrack to the weekend

I'm revisiting parts of my childhood by exposing my kids to certain music. I'm listening to a lot of the Beatles, Al Green, Bob Marley and Aretha Franklin. It's about laying a foundation of genuine musical expression, talent and diversity, creating a lens through which to view everything else. I'm gamifying learning, making sure to include Black and brown cultures and histories and valuing our accomplishments and experiences.

Robe or pajamas

Neither. I'm more of a sweatpants person. I look forward to the day when wearing a robe becomes part of my routine. I'm not there yet.

Must-read book for leisure

I've been reading numerous articles, nonfiction and scripts. I recently re-read Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon. I'm trying to get back into reading fiction, which I enjoyed during my formative years. Nowadays, it's mostly nonfiction about politics from sources like the New York Times and the New Yorker.

Dream dinner party guest list

Intelligent individuals like Toni Morrison, Noam Chomsky and Malcolm X along with a mix of funny people like George Carlin, musicians like Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and Bob Moses and legends like Nina Simone, James Brown and Louis Armstrong.