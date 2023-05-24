Jesse Tyler Ferguson Confirms He and Husband Justin Mikita Are Done Having Kids

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is perfectly happy with his family of four.

In fact, the Modern Family alum just said he and husband Justin Mikita have no plans to grow their family.

While on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, Ferguson opened up about his life with Mikita and their boys. The pair shares sons Sullivan, 6 months, and Beckett, 2.

"We're busy," he admitted. "It's going really well. Beckett's potty training right now so I'm sure he's gonna love me talking about [that] on television. But, you know, that's going good."

Ferguson added of his toddler, "He's so interesting and he has so many interests."

The actor then joked of Sullivan, "And the other one is just sort of like, you know, babies are blobs. They don't really do a lot. So I think we're all kind of waiting for Sullivan. Like, tick tock, we're ready to have fun with you, anytime you're ready to get up and join the party."

As for how Beckett is adjusting, Ferguson stated, "He's a great big brother."

Still, when asked if he and Mikita want more, Ferguson quickly answered, "No, no."

Despite popular belief, Ferguson confirmed that starring on the ABC sitcom did not prepare him for being a dad.

"People would think yes, but no," he explained. "This is the thing about TV kids. When I had the baby on Modern Family, they get fussy and three people come in and swoop the baby away and a second baby comes. You're like, 'Oh this one's calm.' That doesn't happen in real life. No one swoops in and brings you a second non-fussy baby."

Ferguson and his husband tied the knot in July 2013. They then welcomed Beckett in July 2020 and Sullivan later in November 2022.