Jesse Spencer’s Swoony ‘Chicago Fire’ Return Wasn’t the Only Emotional Reunion ‘One Chicago’ Finales Had in Store for Fans

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Ahead of the back-to-back-to-back season finales for Dick Wolf's One Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — on Wednesday night, the hottest topic of the evening was expected to be the return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, the hero-iest of all the heroes who ever graced the halls of Firehouse 51. Spencer's return feels especially timely in the wake of Taylor Kinney's leave of absence from portraying Kelly Severide, and indeed, Casey's comeback to the Windy City's finest is certainly satisfying enough. However, One Chicago fans get even more to enjoy from the evening of season finales.

For starters, the rumors are, indeed, true: Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) has left the building on Chicago Med. As seismic as the shift of his resignation is, though, the good news is he walks out into a remarkably happy ending with series favorite Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

In a delightful exchange, Natalie teases Will during his exit from Med for packing such a light bit of luggage, saying, "Is that all you brought?" He playfully responds, "I didn't know how long you'd want me to stay." After that, the character says what Manstead endgame fans have been waiting for all along by saying, "I'm never going to let you go." The feels!

George Burns Jr./NBC

As for Spencer's return, well, there are some truly heart-swelling moments to be found there, as well. Though Matt initially returns to help Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) investigate the origin of a suspicious bullet found in an abandoned vehicle at an accident scene, he decides to step in to give his ex Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) a hand in trying to adopt the infant she helped to save and now hopes to mother.

First, he gives Brett his full vocal support for her adoption ambitions and her nascent relationship with Dylan. Then, he joins others from 51 in approaching the baby's young mother about Brett's request to have her reclaim her baby to sign over guardianship rights, saying he is delighted to join the crew "so I could tell you more about the most amazing, caring person I know."

After never-would've-been-endgame-boyfriend Dylan checks out of his relationship with Sylvie on account of being unready for her next steps with the child she wants to name Julia, Matt helps to save the day with an active shooter situation at an electrical plant and decides to make a surprise grand gesture.

Standing in her doorway, he notes, "Our first kiss was right here." It's a moment Sylvie, of course, remembers quite well. But what she doesn't know is that another major memory is about to be made in the exact same spot because he offers to give her something he's been holding onto for some time. He gets down on one knee and offers, "Sylvie Brett, we were meant to be. Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world and marry me?"

While fans don't get to hear the answer to that question, it's clear from Sylvie's face that she wasn't exactly expecting to have two life-changing moments happen to her in one day. And yet, here we are!

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Elsewhere, Stella packs her bags with a few days leave pre-booked so she can chase down Kelly on his mysterious assignment with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which means he may be gone, but he's not forgotten. Despite her reservations about Kelly's father's history, she hasn't given up hope on him yet.

Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) is also in a very bad way right now after taking some shrapnel from the shooter and potentially bleeding out in his hospital bed on Fire, and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) from Chicago P.D. is also much worse for the wear after being shot by Sam's confused son Callum, who's been brainwashed into hate.

Fans will have to wait to see how it all shakes out with the happy and sad developments when the One Chicago series return to NBC for the next seasons in the fall.