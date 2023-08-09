‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Cops on Fiancé Vinny Tortorella - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Cops on Fiancé Vinny Tortorella

Pivarnick dialed 911 after an alleged domestic violence incident, though she did not press charges against Tortorella

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina PivarnickManny Carabel/Getty

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick called the police on her fiancé Vinny Tortorella after an alleged domestic violence incident, according to Page Six.

 “I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told The Messenger. “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Tortorella's attorney noted to Page Six that his client and Pivarnick are still living together. "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred," he added.

Pivarnick and Tortorella got engaged in April 2023, when Tortorella proposed during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino were all present for the proposal.

Read More

“Holy f---ing s---. I’m speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!” JWoww said in a confessional at the time.

The two met on Instagram, following Pivarnick's divorce from her ex Chris Larangeira, which was finalized in July.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.