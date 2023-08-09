Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick called the police on her fiancé Vinny Tortorella after an alleged domestic violence incident, according to Page Six.
“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told The Messenger. “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”
Tortorella's attorney noted to Page Six that his client and Pivarnick are still living together. "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred," he added.
Pivarnick and Tortorella got engaged in April 2023, when Tortorella proposed during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino were all present for the proposal.
“Holy f---ing s---. I’m speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!” JWoww said in a confessional at the time.
The two met on Instagram, following Pivarnick's divorce from her ex Chris Larangeira, which was finalized in July.
