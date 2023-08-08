Jen Harley is pregnant with her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.

On Monday, the former girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"J+J+J 🤍," Harley wrote alongside a photo of her and Ambrosole debuting her growing baby bump.

In another post, Harley shared a photo of her and her 5-year-old daughter, Ariana — whom she shares with Ortiz-Magro — with the caption: "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are."

Harley, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Mason, began dating Ortiz-Magro in July 2017. Their tumultuous, on-and-off relationship was featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for three seasons. The couple faced many challenges including cheating scandals, domestic violence allegations, arrests, rehab visits and more.

During the last season of the MTV show, Ortiz-Magro revealed he is sober following an inpatient rehab stay.

"This has been one of the hardest years that I've ever had to face and I've been through I understand, and that's part of recovery as well," he said. "And what matters is that I got through it, and I'm going to continue to get through it and take it one day at a time, and I'm gonna own up to my mistakes and my side of the street is clean."

In 2022, Ortiz-Magro was granted full custody of the couple's daughter.

"It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced," the realty star said in an episode from last season. "She calms my world down. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she turned out perfect."