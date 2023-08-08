‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Expecting Third Baby - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Expecting Third Baby

The realtor and model is pregnant with her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joe Ambrosole

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen HarleyPaul Archuleta/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jen Harley is pregnant with her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.

On Monday, the former girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"J+J+J 🤍," Harley wrote alongside a photo of her and Ambrosole debuting her growing baby bump.

In another post, Harley shared a photo of her and her 5-year-old daughter, Ariana — whom she shares with Ortiz-Magro — with the caption: "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are." 

Read More

Harley, who is also mom to 17-year-old son Mason, began dating Ortiz-Magro in July 2017. Their tumultuous, on-and-off relationship was featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for three seasons. The couple faced many challenges including cheating scandals, domestic violence allegations, arrests, rehab visits and more.

During the last season of the MTV show, Ortiz-Magro revealed he is sober following an inpatient rehab stay.

"This has been one of the hardest years that I've ever had to face and I've been through I understand, and that's part of recovery as well," he said. "And what matters is that I got through it, and I'm going to continue to get through it and take it one day at a time, and I'm gonna own up to my mistakes and my side of the street is clean."

In 2022, Ortiz-Magro was granted full custody of the couple's daughter.

"It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced," the realty star said in an episode from last season. "She calms my world down. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she turned out perfect."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.