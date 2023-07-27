‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Can’t Contain Her Excitement Over UFO Hearings

The cabs are here, and if you ask Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, so are the aliens.
After a House Oversight subcommittee held a hearing on UFOs Wednesday, one Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star couldn't help but react to all of the testimony shared in Washington, D.C.
"I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing," Polizzi shared on Twitter. "HISTORY. Finally the public get to hear what we've all known and thought."
She added, "YASSSS ALIENS UFOS LETS GOOO."
During the highly anticipated hearing, lawmakers heard testimony about unexplained object sightings and government possession of "nonhuman" biological matter.
"Anyone else SOUPED about the government finally admitting to UFOs, aliens and alien tech?" Polizzi asked on Instagram Stories. "Government has aliens craft & bodies. They have made contact. They're here."
While many questions surrounding UFOs remain, the MTV reality star has been vocal about her fascination with aliens.
During season 5 of Jersey Shore, Polizzi and her co-star Deena Nicole questioned if they saw an alien flying on a UFO.
And in a May 2020 episode of the It's Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast, Polizzi expressed excitement about the United States government taking an interest in possible UFO sightings.
"I'm obsessed with aliens and I swear to God," she said, "I feel like I am an alien or I feel like I have a connection with them."
She may not be alone. Following this week's hearings, many stars spoke out on what they saw and heard in D.C.
"Aye.. I know there's a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but…THE GOVERNMENT JUST STATED *UNDER OATH* THAT THEY ARE IN POSSESSION OF UFOs AND NON-HUMAN ALIEN BODIES YALL," Lizzo wrote on Instagram. "WTF."
Michael Ian Black added on Twitter, "Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony. Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there's something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand."
