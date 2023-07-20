Jerry O'Connell sprung into action when he spotted a food truck on fire this past Sunday.
The actor was reportedly driving through Malibu and hopped out of his car to help sheriffs who were moving propane tanks. TMZ reports that O'Connell also grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to extinguish the flames.
Now, the Stand By Me star is telling Entertainment Tonight just how scary the incident was. O'Connell, who conducted his interview from the SAG-AFTRA picket line, said on Thursday, "I was really scared. I actually I cried when I got back in the car."
O'Connell's wife Rebecca Romijn noted that this isn't the first time her husband has taken over fire safety duties. "We had a massive fire out near our house [several] years ago... Jerry stayed with the firefighters anyway [so] he was helpful," she recounted.
- Jerry O’Connell Helped Fight a Food Truck Fire in Malibu
- Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Have ‘Talked’ About Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
- Transformer Fire Quickly Extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios With No Injuries
- Father Pleads for Return of Stolen Food Truck to Support His Kids
- ‘Freaks, Gleeks and Dawson’s Creek’ Author on the Biggest Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From TV’s Best Teen Shows (Exclusive)
When asked about his thought process when experiencing such dangerous moments, O'Connell's answer was simple: "We live in fire country, it's warm this time of year, and you just do what you can to help neighbors out."
O'Connell's help was indeed warranted as food trucks with propane have been known to cause significant injury. In 2014, a food truck exploded in Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring ten. Plus, the National Fire Protection Agency says 68 percent of food truck fires are caused by propane.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment