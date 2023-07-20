Jerry O’Connell Says He Cried After Helping Extinguish Food Truck Fire During Strike - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jerry O’Connell Says He Cried After Helping Extinguish Food Truck Fire During Strike

'I was really scared. I actually I cried when I got back in the car,' the actor says of his recent heroics

Thea Glassman
Jerry O’Connell attends the world premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Pups Alone” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 16, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jerry O'Connell sprung into action when he spotted a food truck on fire this past Sunday.

The actor was reportedly driving through Malibu and hopped out of his car to help sheriffs who were moving propane tanks. TMZ reports that O'Connell also grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to extinguish the flames.

Now, the Stand By Me star is telling Entertainment Tonight just how scary the incident was. O'Connell, who conducted his interview from the SAG-AFTRA picket line, said on Thursday, "I was really scared. I actually I cried when I got back in the car."

O'Connell's wife Rebecca Romijn noted that this isn't the first time her husband has taken over fire safety duties. "We had a massive fire out near our house [several] years ago... Jerry stayed with the firefighters anyway [so] he was helpful," she recounted.

When asked about his thought process when experiencing such dangerous moments, O'Connell's answer was simple: "We live in fire country, it's warm this time of year, and you just do what you can to help neighbors out."

O'Connell's help was indeed warranted as food trucks with propane have been known to cause significant injury. In 2014, a food truck exploded in Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring ten. Plus, the National Fire Protection Agency says 68 percent of food truck fires are caused by propane.

