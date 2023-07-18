Actor-host Jerry O'Connell came to the rescue of a food truck that had caught fire over the weekend in Malibu, The Messenger independently confirmed with local authorities.
O'Connell was driving with his two daughters in Malibu when he spotted the truck ablaze, law enforcement previously told TMZ. The actor hopped out of his car and lended a hand to assist officers who were already moving propane tanks away from the truck. One can was reportedly already ablaze and spreading flames when O'Connell jumped in to help.
He hopped a fence to grab an extinguisher, then battled the flames until firefighters arrived, TMZ also reported. The fire didn't spread any further, but the food truck was unable to saved.
The Stand By Me star has done battle with fire before in 2003 according to TMZ — when flames threatened O'Connell's California home in what officials called "The California Fire Siege of 2003." O'Connell helped battle the fire for days and was able to help save his home.
- Jerry O’Connell Says He Cried After Helping Extinguish Food Truck Fire During Strike
- Father Pleads for Return of Stolen Food Truck to Support His Kids
- ‘Malibu Sniper’ Convicted of Killing Dad Camping with Daughters
- New York City Lawmaker Takes Eco Fight to Iconic Ice Cream Trucks
- Chicago Hospital Fights Food Insecurity by Distributing Homegrown Produce to Patients
O'Connell's help with a food truck fire was also no casual feat — food trucks on propane are known to have caused significant injury before. In 2014, a food truck exploded in Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring ten. The National Fire Protection Agency says 68% of food truck fires are caused by propane.
O'Connell is married to Star Trek actress Rebecca Romijn, with whom he shares his twin daughters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment