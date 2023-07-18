Actor-host Jerry O'Connell came to the rescue of a food truck that had caught fire over the weekend in Malibu, The Messenger independently confirmed with local authorities.

O'Connell was driving with his two daughters in Malibu when he spotted the truck ablaze, law enforcement previously told TMZ. The actor hopped out of his car and lended a hand to assist officers who were already moving propane tanks away from the truck. One can was reportedly already ablaze and spreading flames when O'Connell jumped in to help.

He hopped a fence to grab an extinguisher, then battled the flames until firefighters arrived, TMZ also reported. The fire didn't spread any further, but the food truck was unable to saved.

The Stand By Me star has done battle with fire before in 2003 according to TMZ — when flames threatened O'Connell's California home in what officials called "The California Fire Siege of 2003." O'Connell helped battle the fire for days and was able to help save his home.

O'Connell's help with a food truck fire was also no casual feat — food trucks on propane are known to have caused significant injury before. In 2014, a food truck exploded in Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring ten. The National Fire Protection Agency says 68% of food truck fires are caused by propane.

O'Connell is married to Star Trek actress Rebecca Romijn, with whom he shares his twin daughters.