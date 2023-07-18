Jerry O’Connell Helped Fight a Food Truck Fire in Malibu - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Actor-host Jerry O'Connell came to the rescue of a food truck that had caught fire over the weekend in Malibu, The Messenger independently confirmed with local authorities.

O'Connell was driving with his two daughters in Malibu when he spotted the truck ablaze, law enforcement previously told TMZ. The actor hopped out of his car and lended a hand to assist officers who were already moving propane tanks away from the truck. One can was reportedly already ablaze and spreading flames when O'Connell jumped in to help.

He hopped a fence to grab an extinguisher, then battled the flames until firefighters arrived, TMZ also reported. The fire didn't spread any further, but the food truck was unable to saved.

The Stand By Me star has done battle with fire before in 2003 according to TMZ — when flames threatened O'Connell's California home in what officials called "The California Fire Siege of 2003." O'Connell helped battle the fire for days and was able to help save his home.

Read More

O'Connell's help with a food truck fire was also no casual feat — food trucks on propane are known to have caused significant injury before. In 2014, a food truck exploded in Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring ten. The National Fire Protection Agency says 68% of food truck fires are caused by propane.

O'Connell is married to Star Trek actress Rebecca Romijn, with whom he shares his twin daughters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.