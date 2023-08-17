Jerry Moss, Who Co-Founded A&M Records With Herb Alpert, Dead at 88 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Jerry Moss, Who Co-Founded A&M Records With Herb Alpert, Dead at 88

The label had hits with Peter Frampton, the Carpenters, the Police, Janet Jackson, the Go-Go’s, Bryan Adams and others

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jerry Moss and Tina MossRandy Shropshire/Getty Images

Jerry Moss, who co-founded A&M Records with musician Herb Alpert, and transformed it into one of the leading independent record labels, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 88.

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure,” his family said in a statement published by the Associated Press.

A&M Records was home to a number of superstar acts, starting with the chart-topping Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, whose success in the ‘60s rivaled the Beatles. The label continued its success into the ‘70s and ‘80s with such artists as Peter Frampton, the Carpenters, the Police, Janet Jackson, the Go-Go’s, Bryan Adams and others.

The label’s story was recently chronicled in the two-part documentary Mr. A & M: The Story of A&M, which ran in late 2021 on Epix.

“I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us,” Frampton posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently. He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tina and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend.”

In an interview for The Billboard of Number One Albums, Frampton credited Moss with the idea for expanding his in-the-works Frampton Comes Alive! to a two-record set. “After the end of the second side,” recalled Frampton, “he stood up and said, ‘Where the hell is the rest? We can’t have a live album without “Wind of Change” and “Show Me the Way.”‘ So he gave the go ahead to record half a dozen more songs.” The album went on to top the charts for 10 weeks and went on to become one of the best-selling live albums in history.

In 1989, Moss and Alpert sold A&M to Polygram, and soon founded the new label Almo Sounds, responsible for signing such artists as Garbage.

Read More

In 2006, the pair was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as non-performers.

More recently, Moss had turned his focus to philanthropic efforts. In 2020, he and his wife Tina Morse gifted $25 million to the Music Center in Los Angeles, which renamed its outdoor plaza in his honor.

In January, Moss was honored with a concert at the Music Center. Frampton, Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick performed, while David Foster hosted the event and Alpert was a featured speaker.

Moss was also involved in horse racing, naming one of his ponies Zenyatta, after the 1980 album by the Police, Zenyatta Mondatta.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.