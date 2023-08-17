Jerry Moss, Who Co-Founded A&M Records With Herb Alpert, Dead at 88

Jerry Moss, who co-founded A&M Records with musician Herb Alpert, and transformed it into one of the leading independent record labels, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 88.

“They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun. The twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure,” his family said in a statement published by the Associated Press.

A&M Records was home to a number of superstar acts, starting with the chart-topping Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, whose success in the ‘60s rivaled the Beatles. The label continued its success into the ‘70s and ‘80s with such artists as Peter Frampton, the Carpenters, the Police, Janet Jackson, the Go-Go’s, Bryan Adams and others.

The label’s story was recently chronicled in the two-part documentary Mr. A & M: The Story of A&M, which ran in late 2021 on Epix.

“I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us,” Frampton posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently. He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tina and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend.”

In an interview for The Billboard of Number One Albums, Frampton credited Moss with the idea for expanding his in-the-works Frampton Comes Alive! to a two-record set. “After the end of the second side,” recalled Frampton, “he stood up and said, ‘Where the hell is the rest? We can’t have a live album without “Wind of Change” and “Show Me the Way.”‘ So he gave the go ahead to record half a dozen more songs.” The album went on to top the charts for 10 weeks and went on to become one of the best-selling live albums in history.

In 1989, Moss and Alpert sold A&M to Polygram, and soon founded the new label Almo Sounds, responsible for signing such artists as Garbage.

In 2006, the pair was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as non-performers.

More recently, Moss had turned his focus to philanthropic efforts. In 2020, he and his wife Tina Morse gifted $25 million to the Music Center in Los Angeles, which renamed its outdoor plaza in his honor.

In January, Moss was honored with a concert at the Music Center. Frampton, Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick performed, while David Foster hosted the event and Alpert was a featured speaker.

Moss was also involved in horse racing, naming one of his ponies Zenyatta, after the 1980 album by the Police, Zenyatta Mondatta.