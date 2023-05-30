The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jeremy Strong Actually Drank the ‘Fit for a King’ Smoothie in ‘Succession’ Finale

    During the 'Succession' series finale, Kendall Roy chugged a smoothie made by his siblings, which Strong actually drank himself.

    Daniel Trainor
    Sarah Shatz/HBO

    Jeremy Strong went all out for the Succession series finale.

    Sunday's explosive episode was a disaster for Strong's character Kendall Roy's career, his psyche and, ultimately, his stomach. 

    During a light-hearted scene before Shiv (Sarah Snook) turns her back on her brother Kendall — effectively blowing up his master plan to take control of Waystar Royco — he is served a smoothie "fit for a king" made by Shiv and his brother Roman (Kieran Culkin). It was concocted from a bevy of ingredients found in their mother's kitchen, including milk, pickles, eggs, ranch dressing and hot sauce.

    As it turns out, Strong "did drink it," as revealed on HBO's Succession Podcast with host Kara Swisher.

    "It was all those things," Strong said. "We did it only a few times. I went outside and retched and jumped in the ocean and washed it off my hair."

    Strong had to get the smoothie out of his hair because, after chugging most of it directly out of the blender, Roman dumped the rest of the drink on Kendall's head.

    "I wouldn't know how not to drink it," he explained. "[Kendall] wants it that badly that he's going to drink whatever that is. But it was disgusting."

    The scene was an uncharacteristically jovial one for the sibling trio, which gave Strong a chance to revel in some humor with his co-stars.

    "Kieran, Sarah and I have been through so much together," he said. "I love them so much. I respect them so much. Their work this season has just blown me away."

    Not only that, the smoothie scene marked the end of the entire Succession era.

    "It was a wonderful night," Strong recalled. "We wrapped the show at the end of that scene. That was the final thing we did."

    The final season of Succession is available to stream on Max.

