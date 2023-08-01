Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without a Cane For the First Time Since Snowplow Accident - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without a Cane For the First Time Since Snowplow Accident

The actor was pictured headed to a party with Casey Affleck on Saturday, nearly eight months after a snowplow accident almost took his life

Daniel Trainor
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series “Rennervations” at Westwood Regency Village Theater on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney+)Anna Webber/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has achieved another important milestone on his road to recovery.

The Hawkeye star was seen walking without a cane over the weekend alongside actor Casey Affleck on their way to Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party at Limitless in Los Angeles.

Renner was all smiles, decked out in a purple denim jacket and white jeans alongside Affleck, who starred with Renner in 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Jeremy Renner and Casey Affleck are seen attending Kate Beckinsale’s 50th Birthday Party at Limitless in Los Angeles, CA
Jeremy Renner and Casey Affleck are seen attending Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party at Limitless in Los AngelesRACHPOOT/BAUER-GRIFFIN/GC IMAGES
It marked the first time Renner has been seen in public without the assistance of a cane, the result of January's snowplow accident in Nevada that left him with 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver.

In June, the Mayor of Kingstown star gave an update about his condition during an appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion. 

"Everything is more wonderfully sensitive," he said, per the Arizona Republic. "The coffee’s stronger. Everything is just more intense since the accident. I’m not sure why, but it’s pretty killer because everything is just that much better. And being here is one of those things."

As for a return to acting, Renner insisted, "I’m not going anywhere. My priorities have always been the same."

In fact, that might include a return to the universe that turned Renner into a household name.

"If Marvel wants me back in the MCU, rocking that out, I’d do it in a heartbeat," he continued. "I love those guys."

